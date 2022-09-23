 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LIVE: Week 6 football scoreboard

Crown Point

Crown Point's Travis Roiter, left, and Mark Gonzales bring down Portage's Terrell Craft last week.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Friday's games

Chesterton 7, Portage 0, 1Q

Crown Point 7, Valparaiso 0, 1Q

Hobart 7, Andrean 0, 1Q

River Forest 6, Bishop Noll 0, 1Q

TF South at Hillcrest

Indianapolis Cathedral at Morton

Boone Grove at Hanover Central

Bremen at TF North

Griffith at Calumet

Hammond Central at EC Central

Highland at Munster

Kankakee Valley at Lowell

Lake Central at Michigan City

Merrillville at LaPorte

South Central at Lake Station

Wheeler at Whiting

Benet at Marian Catholic

Saturday's Games

Frontier at North Newton, 11 a.m.

West Side at Indianapolis Washington, 2 p.m.

Bowman at Dugger Union, 4 p.m.

