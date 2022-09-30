LIVE: Week 7 prep football scoreboard

Friday's Games
Andrean 30, Munster 0, 2Q
Boone Grove 6, Griffith 0, 2Q
Calumet 47, South Bend Clay 0, 3Q
Chesterton 7, Lake Central 0, 2Q
Crown Point 17, LaPorte 0, 2Q
Hammond Central 7, Morton 0, 2Q
Hanover Central 35, Whiting 0, 1Q
Hobart 21, Kankakee Valley 2, 1Q
Merrillville 9, Valparaiso 7, 2Q
Michigan City 21, Portage 0, 1Q
River Forest 30, South Central 0, 2Q
Saint Viator 12, Marian Catholic 0, 2Q
Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.
Evergreen Park at TF South, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live
TF North at Lemont, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.