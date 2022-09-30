 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LIVE: Week 7 prep football scoreboard

Friday's Games

Andrean 30, Munster 0, 2Q

Boone Grove 6, Griffith 0, 2Q

Calumet 47, South Bend Clay 0, 3Q

Chesterton 7, Lake Central 0, 2Q

Crown Point 17, LaPorte 0, 2Q

Hammond Central 7, Morton 0, 2Q

Hanover Central 35, Whiting 0, 1Q

Hobart 21, Kankakee Valley 2, 1Q

Merrillville 9, Valparaiso 7, 2Q

Michigan City 21, Portage 0, 1Q

River Forest 30, South Central 0, 2Q

Saint Viator 12, Marian Catholic 0, 2Q

Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

Evergreen Park at TF South, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live

TF North at Lemont, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

