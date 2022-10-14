 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
web only alert top story urgent

LIVE: Week 9 football scoreboard

  • 0
Scores 1

Crown Point’s Paul Clark (58) celebrate his interception in the first quarter last week.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

Friday's games

Brother Rice 28, Marian Catholic 7, 1Q

Crown Point 21, Michigan City 3, 3Q

Hanover Central 14, Calumet 0, 3Q

Highland 27, Kankakee Valley 0, 3Q

Hobart 21, Munster 0, 3Q

Lake Central 7, Valparaiso 0, 3Q

Lowell 14, Andrean 7, 3Q

Merrillville 7, Chesterton 7, 2Q

Portage 14, LaPorte 0, 2Q

Reavis 35, TF North 8, 3Q

River Forest 14, Bowman 0, 3Q

TF South 22, Tinley Park 0, 2Q

Whiting 14, Boone Grove 0, 2Q

People are also reading…

Fremont at Lake Station

North Newton at Tri-County

Bishop Noll at South Central

EC Central at Morton

West Side at Indianapolis Attucks

Wheeler at Griffith

Saturday's game

Hammond Central vs. Madison at Greenwood, 1 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts