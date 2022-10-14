LIVE: Week 9 football scoreboard

Friday's games
Brother Rice 28, Marian Catholic 7, 1Q
Crown Point 21, Michigan City 3, 3Q
Hanover Central 14, Calumet 0, 3Q
Highland 27, Kankakee Valley 0, 3Q
Hobart 21, Munster 0, 3Q
Lake Central 7, Valparaiso 0, 3Q
Lowell 14, Andrean 7, 3Q
Merrillville 7, Chesterton 7, 2Q
Portage 14, LaPorte 0, 2Q
Reavis 35, TF North 8, 3Q
River Forest 14, Bowman 0, 3Q
TF South 22, Tinley Park 0, 2Q
Whiting 14, Boone Grove 0, 2Q
Fremont at Lake Station
North Newton at Tri-County
Bishop Noll at South Central
EC Central at Morton
West Side at Indianapolis Attucks
Wheeler at Griffith
Saturday's game
Hammond Central vs. Madison at Greenwood, 1 p.m.