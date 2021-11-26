Longtime Region coach John Maurek enjoying another state run at Andrean

“Coming in the staff was like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna love the quarterback,’” Maurek said.

Ballentine has bought in on all levels, he said, when it comes to reaching his full potential as a quarterback and a leader.

“He does all the work,” Maurek said. “He stays after and throws with kids, stays after and watches film. He and I text often, either during the week or during the weekends like, ‘Hey, what do you think on this play?’ and back and forth.”

Maurek, who first arrived at Andrean from EC Central in 2009, says he wasn’t one of the stars during his own playing days, and so he has always had a special respect for the role players and athletes who give their all every day, even when they don’t play.

“I wasn’t the best player in the world,” Maurek said. “So I appreciate the kids that are just out here to be a part of it and doing the best that they can.”

At 54 years old and a coaching career that has spanned several decades, Maurek isn’t growing tired of the game. He isn’t tired of the long, late hours spent on the field either, instead pointing out that the 59ers are right where every other team in the state wants to be during the week of Thanksgiving.

It’s not winning that fuels Maurek either.