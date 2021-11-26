Longtime Region coach John Maurek enjoying another state run at Andrean

MERRILLVILLE — John Maurek jokes that he hasn’t changed a whole lot since winning the 2013 state title with Andrean. Other than adding some more gray hairs and a few pounds, that is.
The quarterbacks coach returned to the 59ers staff this fall after several years on Michigan City’s staff with Phil Mason, who coached Andrean to back-to-back state title appearances in 2013 and 2014.
He'll again coach in Andrean's latest state championship game when Andrean plays Evansville Mater Dei at 11 a.m. Region time Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the Class 2A IHSAA state title.
Earlier this week, while Andrean coach Chris Skinner was addressing the team about the margins between winning a state title and falling just short, Maurek provided some visual proof.
“Coach Skinner talked about it (Monday),” Maurek said, “‘How you treat the rest of the week is going to be the difference between a red ring and a blue ring.’”
As Skinner spoke, Maurek took off his gloves, raising his hands to show off his red victor’s ring from 2013 and his blue ring from 2014’s state title defeat to Tri-West.
Maurek has tutored plenty of quarterbacks and has seen the development of a number of stars during his different coaching stops, and ultimately, he said the difference between titles is more about cohesion and execution, rather than talent or elite coaching.
“It comes down to heart, hustle and how you handle adversity,” he said. “Who wants it more is truly going to determine the game, and (state) is no different.”
Maurek models his quarterback rooms after how college coaches build theirs, and that’s what he’s tried to instill at Andrean this year.
“I say, ‘Hey, I’m going to teach you about being a quarterback, I’m going to teach you about being a leader, I’m going to teach you how to be a great kid, too,’” Maurek explained. “And at Andrean, it just kind of falls in place.”
Matching up with sophomore quarterback Scott Ballentine has been an enjoyable experience for Maurek, who leapt at the chance to develop a talented player over a few years. Ballentine connected with his brother, Robby, on a decisive touchdown pass that helped the 59ers earn a 17-14 victory at Eastside on Nov. 19.
“Coming in the staff was like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna love the quarterback,’” Maurek said.
Ballentine has bought in on all levels, he said, when it comes to reaching his full potential as a quarterback and a leader.
“He does all the work,” Maurek said. “He stays after and throws with kids, stays after and watches film. He and I text often, either during the week or during the weekends like, ‘Hey, what do you think on this play?’ and back and forth.”
Maurek, who first arrived at Andrean from EC Central in 2009, says he wasn’t one of the stars during his own playing days, and so he has always had a special respect for the role players and athletes who give their all every day, even when they don’t play.
“I wasn’t the best player in the world,” Maurek said. “So I appreciate the kids that are just out here to be a part of it and doing the best that they can.”
At 54 years old and a coaching career that has spanned several decades, Maurek isn’t growing tired of the game. He isn’t tired of the long, late hours spent on the field either, instead pointing out that the 59ers are right where every other team in the state wants to be during the week of Thanksgiving.
It’s not winning that fuels Maurek either.
“It’s all about relationships with the kids,” Maurek explained. “And I don’t want to say because of this day and age and what’s happening with COVID, but the kids need mentorship. The kids need that sense of belonging. The kids need to know that the coaches, or the parents, or anybody in the community, that they feel them, they care about them and they love them.”
Maurek also wants 59ers fans and those in the area to appreciate the level Skinner has elevated the football program to in his sixth season in charge. He credits Skinner and the rest of the staff for welcoming him back with open arms and putting players on both sides of the ball in positions to succeed.
“I haven’t said this to (Chris), but I’m truly proud of what he’s done at Andrean,” Maurek said.
“He’s truly a treasure of the Region now.”