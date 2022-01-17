Longtime Region football coach Bob Mattix dies at 72

Bob Mattix and Craig Buzea started out as football coaching rivals and wound up as lifelong friends.
Mattix, who played for Russ Deal's last team and Don Howell's first team at Hobart and then had a long coaching career of his own in the Region and beyond, died on Saturday. He was 72.
"He touched a tremendous amount of lives," said Buzea, who worked with Mattix at Portage, Michigan City, Homewood-Flossmoor and, as recently as last season, Crown Point. "You never went anywhere without somebody coming up to him and knowing him."
Buzea and Mattix first crossed paths in 1984 when they were rival coaches at Portage's two middle schools, Buzea at Fegely and Mattix at Willowcreek.
"I remember I won, he remembers he won," Buzea joked.
Before long, they were on the high school staff. Mattix followed Les Klein — who won a state title in 1977 — as Portage's head coach in 1989 and went 27-22 with one sectional title in five seasons. Buzea was his offensive coordinator, and took over as head coach in 1994 when Mattix moved on to Valparaiso University.
They reunited when Buzea became Michigan City's head coach in 2007 and worked together again at Homewood-Flossmoor and Crown Point.
Buzea obviously valued Mattix's football expertise, but treasured their friendship even more.
"I'm sure nobody's hung around him more than I have," Buzea said. "I've never heard anybody say a bad word about Bob Mattix and I never heard him say a bad word about anybody. That's very unusual in the coaching profession."
Kids were drawn to Mattix as much as coaches were, according to Buzea.
When Buzea was coaching at H-F, an annual preseason ritual was having players go to the position they wanted to play. One year Mattix was coaching tight ends, not a glamour position for a team that ran a spread offense. "We go out, Bob's got 26 tight ends with him," Buzea said. "That's the kind of magnet he was."
Besides Portage, Mattix had head coaching stints at West Central and Wabash early in his career. But he made his name as a trusted assistant, mostly with Buzea.
"We were in lockstep," Buzea said. "He not only had football in perspective, he had life in perspective."
And indeed, football wasn't Mattix's only athletic interest. He told the Times in 2012 that his nickname, "Bubba," came from him playing third base in Little League around the time the White Sox had a player at that position named Bubba Phillips. Mattix stayed on the diamond, but switched sports.
"He was a slow-pitch softball icon," Buzea said. "He was the king of kings when it came to slow-pitch softball."
And he was pretty much the same when it came to Region football.