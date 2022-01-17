Longtime Region football coach Bob Mattix dies at 72

Buzea obviously valued Mattix's football expertise, but treasured their friendship even more.

"I'm sure nobody's hung around him more than I have," Buzea said. "I've never heard anybody say a bad word about Bob Mattix and I never heard him say a bad word about anybody. That's very unusual in the coaching profession."

Kids were drawn to Mattix as much as coaches were, according to Buzea.

When Buzea was coaching at H-F, an annual preseason ritual was having players go to the position they wanted to play. One year Mattix was coaching tight ends, not a glamour position for a team that ran a spread offense. "We go out, Bob's got 26 tight ends with him," Buzea said. "That's the kind of magnet he was."

Besides Portage, Mattix had head coaching stints at West Central and Wabash early in his career. But he made his name as a trusted assistant, mostly with Buzea.

"We were in lockstep," Buzea said. "He not only had football in perspective, he had life in perspective."