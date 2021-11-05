Lowell busts through Hobart wall for sectional crown

LOWELL — Austin Malave is a three-year starter on Lowell's offensive line, but he hadn't played this postseason before Friday.
"I was itching," the senior said. "Watching my team play, watching them practice, watching them get better. I wanted to be part of it."
On Friday night, he was. Malave and linemates Logan Aicher, Ricardo Balderas Jr., James Johnson and Colton Quale paved the way for an epic offensive night for the Red Devils.
Lowell had three 100-yard rushers en route to a 38-10 romp past Hobart in the Class 4A Sectional 17 final.
The Red Devils (9-3) won their seventh straight game and snapped a four-game losing streak in the series, which included defeats in the sectional finals the past two seasons.
With its first sectional title since 2018, Lowell will host New Prairie (10-2) in next weekend's regional.
"We knew we were pretty evenly matched on both sides of the ball," said Lowell quarterback Riley Bank, who ran 17 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns. "It's just whoever wanted it more."
Bank had TD runs of 15 and 25 yards in the third quarter, when Lowell went on a 21-0 run to open a 31-3 lead. Joey Heuer, who had 23 carries for 131 yards, capped the surge with a 40-yard TD run on the last play of the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Ryan Marx added a 37-yard touchdown run. Marx, who entered the night with 27 carries for 177 yards, finished with 106 on six rushes.
"We obviously have a great line and our receivers block well, too," said Bank, who went over 1,000 yards for the season. joining Heuer in that category. "Then we have a great set of backs, great skill positions."
While the Devils were rolling down the field in the ground game, they also were containing a potent Hobart offense led by running back Trey Gibson and quarterback Noah Ehrlich, who accounted for nearly 3,300 yards of total offense before Friday.
Gibson scored the Brickies' lone touchdown in the fourth quarter and finished with 22 carries for 104 yards, Ehrlich was 6 of 16 passing for 69 yards.
Junior defensive end James Langen, who had a key tackle for loss when Hobart was threatening in the second quarter, said the game plan was to "try to get the ball in the quarterback's hands, force him to pass the ball.
"Just do everything we can to stop (Gibson). I think the D-line and the linebackers did a great job of doing that."
After the Devils held the Brickies to a 25-yard field goal by Miki Djankovich on that series, they got a 30-yard field goal of their own by Caden Britton on the last play of the first half. Then came the big third quarter to the game out of reach.
"It's all about momentum," Lowell coach Keith Kilmer said. "They're high school kids. The mind-set in the locker room is different. That gave us a boost to come out in the second half and take control."