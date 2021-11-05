Lowell busts through Hobart wall for sectional crown

LOWELL — Austin Malave is a three-year starter on Lowell's offensive line, but he hadn't played this postseason before Friday.

"I was itching," the senior said. "Watching my team play, watching them practice, watching them get better. I wanted to be part of it."

On Friday night, he was. Malave and linemates Logan Aicher, Ricardo Balderas Jr., James Johnson and Colton Quale paved the way for an epic offensive night for the Red Devils.

Lowell had three 100-yard rushers en route to a 38-10 romp past Hobart in the Class 4A Sectional 17 final.

The Red Devils (9-3) won their seventh straight game and snapped a four-game losing streak in the series, which included defeats in the sectional finals the past two seasons.

With its first sectional title since 2018, Lowell will host New Prairie (10-2) in next weekend's regional.

"We knew we were pretty evenly matched on both sides of the ball," said Lowell quarterback Riley Bank, who ran 17 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns. "It's just whoever wanted it more."