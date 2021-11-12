Lowell falls short in regional 'dog fight' against New Prairie

LOWELL — Joey Heuer crouched down on the outskirts of Lowell’s postgame huddle still firmly clutching the game ball in his hands and against his chest. He wasn’t letting go.

New Prairie ended Heuer’s season and Red Devils career with a 28-14 win at The Inferno. Heuer’s 22 carriers for 162 yards — including two scores that gave Lowell a 14-7 lead at half — weren’t enough. The Cougars scored 21 unanswered points in the second half.

“The pain will go away,” Lowell coach Keith Kilmer told his players in his postgame debrief.

But it hurt then.

“We knew coming in this would be a dog fight,” Heuer said. “New Prairie is just one heck of a team. They punch you in the face and run down your throat just like we do. We expected it. We just made some mistakes that they didn’t.”

Heuer rushed in a score from 7 yards out to tie the game at 7-7 with just 4:20 left in the second quarter and later ran another touchdown in from just 1 yards out as time expired on the first half to give the Red Devils (9-4) a 14-7 lead into the break.