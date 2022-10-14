Lowell grinds out win over Andrean to earn share of Northwest Crossroads crown

MERRILLVILLE — With 24 seconds left in the second quarter Andrean’s Drayk Bowen lined up to punt the ball away and send the game to the half tied, 7-7.

Instead, Lowell generated pressure up the middle, blocked the kick and James Langen picked it up, taking it the rest of the way to give the Red Devils a 14-7 lead heading into the half.

It was all Lowell needed as its running game helped the control the clock to finish out a 28-13 upset win over the Class 2A No. 2 59ers and clinch a share of the Northwest Crossroads Conference title.

Lowell, Andrean and Hobart — which beat Munster on Friday — all finished 4-1 in the NCC and all are 6-3 overall.

“I said it out there when (the punt block) happened, it’s the best feeling,” running back Owen Thiele said. “The best feeling of the year, honestly probably longer than that. It’s us doing our jobs, it’s us playing football like we should be.”

The combination of quarterback Riley Bank and Thiele on the ground kept the clock moving for the Red Devils.

Bank came into the game as the second-leading rusher in the Region, but it was Thiele early on who carried the load for Lowell. The junior toted the ball 29 times for 104 yards and two scores in the victory.

“It’s just Red Devil football,” Thiele said. “Slowing it down, wasting time. That’s how we win games.

“I don’t care who carries the ball as long as we’re getting yards.”

In the second half Bank saw a larger share of the touches. By the time the final horn had sounded, he’d rushed the ball 19 times for 113 yards. He gave Lowell the insurance it needed early in the second half when he took a quarterback power up the left side of the line before cutting it all the way back across the field and scoring from 27 yards out for his lone touchdown of the game.

“That’s what we want to do,” Lowell coach Keith Kilmer said. “We spread it out and it looks all fancy but everybody knows we just want to run the ball. They were packing it in so we just we just tell the kids, ‘Protect the ball and fall forward.’ Owen and Riley did a great job of following those big guys up front who probably had their best game of the year.”

Thiele put the game out of reach with under two minutes left when he capped off a drive by powering his way in from two yards out to go up three touchdowns.

Andrean got on the board first when Billy Henry hit Patrick Clacks III for 21 yards across the middle midway through the first quarter. Henry added a second score to cut the deficit to 15. Again, it was to Clacks, who caught five passes for 45 yards and the two scores.

“Our kids just played with some heart and some emotion tonight,” Kilmer said. “What can you say about the defense making stops? But eating up that fourth quarter offensively, that’s what old Red Devil football is all about.”