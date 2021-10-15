Lowell stuns Andrean to force three-way tie of NCC championship

LOWELL — Not many people outside the Lowell football family gave the Red Devils much chance of winning Friday’s game against the Times No. 3 Andrean.

The No. 10 Red Devils were inspired and determined from the kick off at the Inferno in a steady rainfall, took control early and stunned Andrean 17-7. Lowell won a share of the Northwest Crossroads Conference title in the process. Lowell, Andrean and Hobart all finished with 4-1 records in the Northwest Crossroads Conference.

“We were underdogs at first,” junior defensive back Spencer Barta said. “We believe, to be honest, we're the best damn football team out here in the Region. Feels great to win, actually. We were supposed to lose. We won, came on top. It feels great.”

Joseph Heuer rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns, while the Lowell (6-3, 4-1) defense came up big time after time to stop Andrean with a loss of downs.

Heuer said he just stayed low and kept driving his feet.

“It was a little hard on this sloppy field, and it just kept getting worse throughout the night. But we practice on a field just like this. Our practice field is just like our game field, so we might have a little more advantage in that.”