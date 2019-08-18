LAPORTE — When LaPorte breaks its first huddle of the season Aug. 23 against New Prairie, its offensive formation will look different from years past. But the basics will remain the same.
“We're still running into people as hard as we can,” senior right guard Alex Lewis said. “We run up the middle still, a little bit more outside — well, a lot more outside — and a lot more passing. We're still just trying to run everybody over. Just trying to make ourselves known on the field.”
New coach Jeremy Lowery takes over for Dave Sharpe, who resigned in November after his young son, Jacob, died in June 2018. Lowery has brought his flexbone offense and 3-5 defense from Paoli, but the early emphasis wasn't on football.
Instead, Lowery wanted to instill his own culture.
“I believe that if you get the culture right, then football gets easier,” Lowery said. “We want our kids to play with a ton of energy, a ton of excitement. We want them to love the game, and we want that to be noticeable when people come watch us. ... We really couldn't start getting good at anything football until we got that right.”
When the Slicers lift weights, Lewis said Lowery moves from player to player, hyping them up and encouraging them. While transitioning to completely new schemes can be difficult, the outward intensity Lowery brings has in turn energized the players after a 4-7 season.
There's plenty to learn, and Lowery said the Slicers are still getting used to a completely new style of play. The special teams schemes are nearly entirely different, and LaPorte will typically use just one running back rather than three.
Sharpe's “T” offense paid off spectacularly with a 9-2 season in 2016 and a solid 7-4 campaign the next season, but the Slicers will transition to throwing the ball on a regular basis. LaPorte threw just 30 passes in 11 games last season. Juniors Robbie Kiner and Jack McGuire will battle it out for the right to direct the new offense, in which players' responsibilities vary less from play to play.
“Last year's offense, every play, everybody had a different job,” running back/defensive lineman Matt Neff said. “This year, you go left or right, or you go down or you pass.”
LaPorte will use the same number of down linemen defensively, but Neff said the team communicates with different terminology. Previously, each linemen had five or six different calls they needed to know, which would tell them how to play each snap.
That library of calls has been whittled down, which Neff said helps the linebackers even more than linemen.
“Now we just usually have base and we'll have one or two calls for each lineman, so they'll know to go left or right or a different direction that they're supposed to go,” Neff said. “It's more simplified. … We'll hear them and then we'll instantly know what they mean.”
LaPorte is the only Duneland Athletic Conference team with a new coach, but the Slicers get the benefit of hosting four league home games this year. Lowery, a Penn graduate, will head to Mishawaka to face his alma mater on Aug. 30 before conference play starts the week after against Valparaiso.
Lowery said LaPorte has improved every time it has taken the field this offseason, and he expects that to continue once the season starts as the Slicers gain more scheme familiarity.
The unknown doesn't have players worried, though. Quite the opposite.
“I'm not scared,” Lewis said. “I'm ready.”