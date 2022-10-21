Luka Zakman's fumble recovery helps Hanover Central get rolling

RENSSELAER — Hanover Central was in desperate need of a spark on Friday in a Class 3A Sectional 25 quarterfinal. Any kind of spark.

Trailing 10-7 early in the third quarter, senior linebacker Luka Zakman lit the fire, pouncing on a Bombers fumble at the Rensselaer 21-yard line. That lead to a Kyle Brouwer 37-yard field goal to tie the game a 10-10 with 9:25 left in the third quarter.

On Hanover’s next possession Kyle Haeassly blasted up the middle for a 38-yard touchdown run, and the Wildcats were on their way to a 38-10 win over Rensselaer.

“They messed up the handoff,” Zakman said of the fumble recovery. “I was kind of mad I didn't score; I could have picked it up and scored but I just got on top of it. I wanted to hold it up but I dropped it, too. I was just happy to get the ball.”

The recovery turned out to be the turning point.

“We definitely needed that,” Zakman said. "We came out a little dry. ... In the locker room, we really toned up what we needed to do.”

The Red Sea parted, and Hanover (10-0) scored three more touchdowns to build an insurmountable 18-point lead. Freshman Dylan Bowen returned a punt 37 yards for a score before Haessly added touchdown runs of 16 and 38 yards.

Haessly said he got a good block from Maddux O’Brien to spring him on the first touchdown.

“I cut off the block, and all I saw was grass,” Haessly said. “I felt after the fumble recovery we needed a big play, and I got the big play for us.”

Haessly finished with 147 yards rushing on 19 carries, while Koontz passed for 107 yards and a score.

Haessly said the team was more focused in the second half.

“We were making lazy mistakes the first half, and our defense was allowing penalties that shouldn’t have happened,” he said. “We came out on offense and were laser-focused. The rest unfolded, and we put up 31 points. The rest says it all.”

Haessly said at halftime they could also hear Rensselaer (5-5) in the other locker room.

“We hear them celebrate and act like they're up 30 points,” he said. “So, we're telling ourselves, ‘You know, we're only down three.’ Defense comes out, we get a stop, and we're putting up a score whether it's three points, two points. Doesn't matter what it is. We need some points, and that's exactly what happened.”

Hanover Central coach Brian Parker said the Wildcats just played more disciplined football in the second half.

“It was kind of very similar to the sectional championship last year against Knox where everybody just kind of had a collective sigh of relief,” he said after the field goal.

“'OK, let’s play our brand of football,' and then obviously the big punt return by Dylan right there. That’s been our recipe for success all year so far. It’s been very good complimentary football — offense scores, defense does what they do and we get takeaways on special teams."

Hanover Central scored first when Gannan Howes hauled in a 33-yard pass from Koontz to put the Wildcats up 7-0 with 2:04 left in the first quarter.

Rensselaer then capitalized on the second of three first-half interceptions by Koontz. Aaron Barko returned the pick to the Hanover 25-yard line. Diego Hernandez-Reyes carried it in from a yard out to knot the game at 7-7 with 8:22 left in the second quarter.

Rensselaer took advantage of another interception and turned it into a 22-yard field goal by Carter Drone. Rensselaer led 10-7 with 1:43 left in the second quarter.

“I think this will help us a lot,” Zakman said. “Especially with our schedule, we haven’t faced good teams, and this team was a physical team for sure. Definitely, the most physical we faced.”