Marian Catholic alum Nick Lopez takes over Spartans' football program

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — Nick Lopez was part of the glory days of Marian Catholic football, playing in an IHSA state championship game as a senior in 1999.
Now he wants to bring them back as Marian's newly promoted head coach.
Lopez, the Spartans' offensive coordinator the past four seasons, takes over from Erick Middleton, who resigned after four seasons.
"It's something I've been working for, for a while," Lopez said. "My dad was a coach when we were younger; he was the local eighth-grade coach."
Lopez spent two years as a student assistant at Eastern Illinois. He coached for eight years at crosstown rival Bloom — including six in charge of the sophomore program — before coming home to his alma mater when Middleton over.
They were part of one of the state's biggest turnarounds in 2019, when the Spartans — who were 0-54 in conference play the previous seven seasons — won the Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Red and earned their first IHSA playoff berth since 2004.
The Spartans won the conference again in the COVID-shortened spring season before going 3-6 overall and 0-3 in the CCL/ESCC Purple this fall.
Back from that team are two premier skill players in junior quarterback Kyle Thomas and sophomore running back Randall Nauden. Thomas ran for 1,019 yards and eight touchdowns and passed for 779 yards and nine TDs, while Nauden ran for 542 yards and 10 scores.
"Those two guys are special," Lopez said. "They're going to be dangerous on the field and it's going to be fun to watch them grow."
Middleton concurs.
"I think the program is going in the right direction," said Middleton, who like Lopez, played for the late Marian coaching legend Dave Mattio. "A lot of good vibes from this team, they have a lot of young talent coming up."
Middleton, who is a dean at Marian, didn't rule out returning to coaching in the future.
"I'm stepping away. I have some different adventures to tackle, so to speak," he said. "For me, this was a family decision."
Marian athletic director Kevin Kelly said Lopez checked a lot of boxes, from his history with the program as a player and coach to his temperament.
"It's not always too quiet, not always too loud," Kelly said. "When he speaks, it's going to have an impact."
