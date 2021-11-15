Marian Catholic alum Nick Lopez takes over Spartans' football program

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — Nick Lopez was part of the glory days of Marian Catholic football, playing in an IHSA state championship game as a senior in 1999.

Now he wants to bring them back as Marian's newly promoted head coach.

Lopez, the Spartans' offensive coordinator the past four seasons, takes over from Erick Middleton, who resigned after four seasons.

"It's something I've been working for, for a while," Lopez said. "My dad was a coach when we were younger; he was the local eighth-grade coach."

Lopez spent two years as a student assistant at Eastern Illinois. He coached for eight years at crosstown rival Bloom — including six in charge of the sophomore program — before coming home to his alma mater when Middleton over.

They were part of one of the state's biggest turnarounds in 2019, when the Spartans — who were 0-54 in conference play the previous seven seasons — won the Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Red and earned their first IHSA playoff berth since 2004.

The Spartans won the conference again in the COVID-shortened spring season before going 3-6 overall and 0-3 in the CCL/ESCC Purple this fall.