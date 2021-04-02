Marian Catholic players dedicate win to fallen former teammate

"Before that game, that's all he was talking about," Lawson said. "All he was talking about was coming to that game and 'be ready for the first game.'"

Marian's players were given the option of not playing. But that thought never entered their minds, according to Lawson.

"We really (played) for him," he said. "We knew he was going to be there and wanted to be there."

Daniel thought about all the workouts he and his teammates organized on their own during the pandemic shutdown. The Spartans had to play, not just for themselves, but for Young.

"When we lost Justin, it's like a big piece of us was gone," Daniel said. "The first two games, we dedicated to him we lost.

"It didn't feel good to us because (it felt) like we just let our brother down. So we had to come back to this game and get the win. When we came here, all we (were) thinking about was Justin. We had to fight adversity and get it for him."

Lawson faced some adversity of his own, getting shaken up by a couple of tackles and finishing the night watching from the bench.

But freshman back Randall Nauden stepped up, running 15 times for 99 yards.