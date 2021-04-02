Marian Catholic players dedicate win to fallen former teammate

CHICAGO — Every high school football team in Illinois has faced extra challenges the past year, but Marian Catholic has dealt with more than most.
Two days before their pandemic-delayed season opener, the Spartans' program was struck by tragedy. Senior Justin Young, who had played football in the past but was not on the team this spring, died in a traffic crash.
Marian lost its first two games to Marian Central and Crete-Monee before earning its first win, 27-20 over host DePaul Prep on Thursday night.
Senior running back Tajheem Lawson, who will be a preferred walk-on at Northern Illinois, had touchdown runs of 60 and 47 yards, finishing with 226 yards on 21 carries.
Another senior, cornerback Jah'mar Daniel, intercepted a Rams pass in the final minute to seal the win.
The win brought out a wave of emotions for both Lawson and Daniel.
Lawson remembered how much Young was looking forward to seeing his buddies play Marian Central after a 16-month layoff.
"Before that game, that's all he was talking about," Lawson said. "All he was talking about was coming to that game and 'be ready for the first game.'"
Marian's players were given the option of not playing. But that thought never entered their minds, according to Lawson.
"We really (played) for him," he said. "We knew he was going to be there and wanted to be there."
Daniel thought about all the workouts he and his teammates organized on their own during the pandemic shutdown. The Spartans had to play, not just for themselves, but for Young.
"When we lost Justin, it's like a big piece of us was gone," Daniel said. "The first two games, we dedicated to him we lost.
"It didn't feel good to us because (it felt) like we just let our brother down. So we had to come back to this game and get the win. When we came here, all we (were) thinking about was Justin. We had to fight adversity and get it for him."
Lawson faced some adversity of his own, getting shaken up by a couple of tackles and finishing the night watching from the bench.
But freshman back Randall Nauden stepped up, running 15 times for 99 yards.
"That boy is going to be special," Lawson said. "Watching him run makes me so proud."
Daniel felt that way about all of his teammates when the game was over.
"At the end, I shed a little tear because I thought about Justin," he said. "This is for you, brother.
"And then I got to celebrate and it was a wrap from there."