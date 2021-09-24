 Skip to main content
Marian Catholic's Kyle Thomas celebrates his birthday with a school rushing record
PREP FOOTBALL

Marian Catholic's Kyle Thomas celebrates his birthday with a school rushing record

Marian Catholic's Kyle Thomas, left, sheds DePaul Prep's Dominic Covington during a game last spring. Thomas celebrated his birthday last Friday by setting the program's single-game rushing record.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — Kyle Thomas was making history Friday night, but both he and Marian Catholic coach Erick Middleton were too caught up in the moment to realize it.

The junior quarterback ran 16 times for 317 yards — on his birthday no less — in the Spartans' 41-40 CCL/ESCC Purple loss to visiting St. Patrick.

That broke Marian's single-game rushing record of 307 yards, set by Cliffton Gordon — also against the Shamrocks — in 2007.

"I wasn't really thinking about it," Thomas said, though "I knew the line was blocking really well. ... It made my birthday even better."

"I had no idea," Middleton said of Thomas' achievement. "I'm thinking, maybe he's got 150, 175 (yards)."

Then after the game Middleton went into the office of athletic director Kevin Kelly, who also is Marian's football statistician. Middleton couldn't believe the stat sheet.

"I said, 'Kevin, is your math wrong?'" Middleton said.

It wasn't. Thomas picked up his yards in big chunks, ripping off touchdown runs of 79, 63 and 44 yards. For good measure, he also passed for 90 yards, including a 71-yarder to Zion Horn.

How was Thomas able to put up those numbers? Part of it was St. Patrick keying on sophomore running back Randall Nauden, who still ran 11 times for 61 yards and two TDs.

The rest was Thomas just doing what he does.

Middleton said the 6-foot-3, 160-pounder has "breakaway speed."

But, the coach added, "he's got a little power behind him. He lowered his shoulder and ran through guys, ran around guys and ran past guys."

That has helped Thomas pile up 859 yards of total offense through four games for the 2-2 Spartans. He has rushed for 542 yards and four TDs while throwing for 317 yards and three scores.

This isn't the first time Marian has had a productive dual-threat quarterback. The last one, in fact, was Thomas' brother Cam, who went on to play at Illinois.

"He taught me a lot," Kyle Thomas said. "I watched all of his games and I picked up a lot of his moves. He taught me how to stay composed."

Kyle is actually the youngest of three brothers to play for the Spartans; Kendall, a defensive end and linebacker, graduated this past spring.

The brothers were competitive growing up, according to Kyle Thomas. "I was the best basketball player in the house," he said.

Thomas got some varsity experience during the abbreviated spring season, which helped his transition to being the full-time starter this fall.

"I learned I needed to have a clear mind and stay composed," he said. "When I threw an interception I didn't let it defeat me."

Having another big-play option like Nauden in the backfield also helps.

"It's great," Thomas said. "It keeps the eyes off me in certain situations. Randall's a dog."

Thomas hopes to follow his oldest brother's lead and play college football. Now he has some impressive game film to show recruiters.

"I pray this opens some eyes," he said.

Football recap: Merrillville, Valparaiso win to stay unbeaten and atop DAC

Merrillville pulled away from Michigan City and Valparariso held off Chesterton to remain perfect through five games.

