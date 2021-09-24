Marian Catholic's Kyle Thomas celebrates his birthday with a school rushing record

The rest was Thomas just doing what he does.

Middleton said the 6-foot-3, 160-pounder has "breakaway speed."

But, the coach added, "he's got a little power behind him. He lowered his shoulder and ran through guys, ran around guys and ran past guys."

That has helped Thomas pile up 859 yards of total offense through four games for the 2-2 Spartans. He has rushed for 542 yards and four TDs while throwing for 317 yards and three scores.

This isn't the first time Marian has had a productive dual-threat quarterback. The last one, in fact, was Thomas' brother Cam, who went on to play at Illinois.

"He taught me a lot," Kyle Thomas said. "I watched all of his games and I picked up a lot of his moves. He taught me how to stay composed."

Kyle is actually the youngest of three brothers to play for the Spartans; Kendall, a defensive end and linebacker, graduated this past spring.

The brothers were competitive growing up, according to Kyle Thomas. "I was the best basketball player in the house," he said.

Thomas got some varsity experience during the abbreviated spring season, which helped his transition to being the full-time starter this fall.