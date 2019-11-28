INDIANAPOLIS — Bill Marshall didn’t really plan for coaching to be a part his future, and he certainly never thought his career would be supported by the same people who helped teach him the game.
Valparaiso High School’s coach, who is in his second full season at the helm, played football at Valparaiso University and was a four-year starter on the defensive line. Throughout his time as a Crusader, Marshall was a two-time All-Pioneer Football League honoree and helped guide the program to a PFL championship as a junior in 2003.
Over a decade later, Marshall is now 37, married and the father of three children. However, whenever he gets ready to lead the Vikings through a meeting, practice or game, he’s met with some familiar faces.
“Stacy Adams, my athletic director, he was our offensive coordinator (at Valparaiso University),” Marshall said Monday at the IHSAA’s state finals media day in Indianapolis. “Sam Bernardi, who is our defensive coordinator, used to be my defensive coordinator. Rob Hanson, who is our D-line coach, was my D-line coach. Mike Ahearn, who is one of our athletic trainers, was our athletic trainer at VU, as well. And then one of our offensive line coaches, Tom Byrne, he and I played together on the same Valparaiso University team.”
As the round table sessions wrapped up at Lucas Oil Stadium, Marshall could do nothing but chuckle and smile as he rattled off the laundry list of people who have remained by his side. Part of his reaction was rooted in disbelief because he still can’t fully grasp that so much has changed, yet somehow, stayed the same.
Marshall recalled posing for pictures with his coaches after winning a PFL title as a player, and now he’s had the chance to witness that same joy from the opposite end of the spectrum. After pulling out a hard fought 10-7 victory over Fort Wayne Dwenger last week to advance to the state championship for the first time in 18 seasons, Marshall saw firsthand just how much his team has impacted its school and community.
It’s a moment he will never forget, and he doesn’t think it would’ve been possible without Bernardi.
“He’s one of, if not the best, defensive minds I’ve been around, and I’m not saying that because he was my defensive coordinator in college, either,” Marshall said. “To see what he’s been able to do with our staff — Rob Hanson, Brad Crossin, Joe Fussell, Bill Burford — each and every week they have come up with a tremendous game plan and the stats are showing that.”
Aside from commanding a defense that has only given up 9 points per game this year, Bernardi — like Marshall — also had his time in the limelight as an athlete. Before he became a defensive coordinator at Valparaiso University and eventually Valparaiso High School, Bernardi was a tight end and outside linebacker for the Vikings during one of their most successful postseason runs.
In 1985, Bernardi’s senior year, Valparaiso made its second appearance in the state finals and lost 41-7 to Warren Central in the Class 5A state championship. Despite the outcome, he doesn’t focus too much on the Vikings’ lopsided defeat but rather the moments that got them there. Even now, Bernardi and his former teammates still reminisce about practicing the week of the Thanksgiving, and he’s pleased to pass that experience on to his current players.
“I know Valparaiso high school has been to the state finals four times in the history of the program, and I’ve gotten to participate in two of them, which could mean I’ve stuck around too long,” Bernardi said with a laugh. “But it’s neat to be able to say you did it as a player, and then be able to come back as a coach and see the excitement in these guys that I was feeling when I was a player. It’s a pretty neat thing.”
The Vikings will square off against defending Class 5A state champion New Palestine, which ranks second in the state in scoring at 50.3 points per game. Marshall and Bernardi will do their best to direct Valparaiso from the sidelines, and defensive end Dylan Dingman plans to guide the team on the field.
After learning about the accomplishments his close-knit coaching staff had throughout their playing careers, Dingman is ready for the Vikings to seize their piece of history with an upset win over the Dragons.
The junior also wouldn’t mind helping Bernardi avenge his state finals loss from 34 years ago, as well. In Dingman's eyes, Valparaiso’s defensive coordinator deserves to leave Indianapolis victorious just as much as anyone else in the program.
“He’s been by my side this whole time, teaching me how to play this position, so it means a lot for me to help him get back there,” said Dingman, who has a team-high 12 sacks. “He’s been there for me since day one, so I kind of want to return the favor.”