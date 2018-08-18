While the Bill Marshall Era at Valparaiso officially kicked off at 6:31 p.m. on Friday, the first-year coach finally got a chance to make his mark about an hour later when Marshall rolled the dice on a key fourth down play.
The Vikings failed to convert, but it was a big moment for Marshall as, for the first time in a non-interim situation, the final play call rested in his hands.
Leading 3-0 late in the second quarter against Penn, the Vikings were driving and appeared to score a touchdown as Jackson Kurth rumbled in from 7 yards out. As the Valparaiso sideline was celebrating at the apparent end of an 11-play, 61-yard drive that took more than five minutes, the officials threw a flag and said the Vikings committed a face mask penalty on the 1-yard line. No touchdown.
Marshall went back to the drawing board as the Vikings were backed up to the Penn 16-yard line. After a run from Kurth that went nowhere and a 9-yard run from senior Jesse Harper, Valparaiso faced a fourth down from the Penn 7, nearly the same spot that junior kicker Elias Sewell nailed a field goal from earlier in the game. In a goal-to-go situation, Marshall didn’t hesitate and left his offense on the field.
“I looked out there (to Penn) and I saw a high huddle,” Marshall said. “I saw a lot of hands on hips, I saw a lot of tired guys in the huddle. We wanted to get the snap off quick, put the ball up and take our chances.”
Harper was ultimately stopped after a gain of two yards on a run up the middle. Everything about the play looked off kilter from the start, but Marshall didn’t express any regrets about how the situation unfolded. The Vikings stopped Penn on the next, and final drive, of the first half and took a 3-0 lead into halftime.
“We went into the locker room at half and I took ownership of the call,” Marshall said. “I told the guys that we, the coaches, we made a mistake. We also talked about three holding penalties that we had in the first half. Our pregame speech was about the word ‘we.’ We are going to do this together. That was our message coming out of that play.”
Valparaiso’s defense, which played so well in the first half, ultimately started to crack as Penn’s Ryan Whiteman ripped off touchdown runs of 40 and 29 yards in the second half. Couple that with an 8-yard pick-six from Claude Paquette and the Kingsmen scored 21 unanswered points to knock off Valparaiso 21-3.
“We had three mistakes that they capitalized on,” Valparaiso senior linebacker Max Bukur said. “It was three plays that we weren’t there as a team. We need to learn from these plays and make sure we’re staying together. We have to be as strong as one another and we have to play together.”
Marshall took the first official loss of his career standing and walked off the field with his head up after the Vikings seemingly controlled a game for much of the night before it went south in a hurry. The first-year coach didn’t hesitate to make a big play call in the heat of the moment, and while the play ultimately failed, it was a good learning lesson for a team that has designs on a deep postseason run.
“When I come down to it, we had 11 snaps where we didn’t execute,” Marshall said. “That’s off the top of my head, but out of maybe 120 combined plays on offense and defense, we had 11. We’ll get back to work and clean those up. One game doesn’t define a season. We have things we need to be successful and to get back at it. I’m just so proud of these kids and the effort and energy that they played with.”
Quality game for Wigley: Lake Central knew coming into the season it would need to find some playmakers. The program returned senior quarterback Zach Bundalo but lost its five leading receivers to graduation.
On a third down with 34 yards to go after an offensive pass interference call in the third quarter Friday, the Indians may have found their guy.
Junior wide receiver Keysean Wigley came back on and hauled in a 37-yard pass from Bundalo for the first down. It was L.C.’s first significant offensive play of the night.
“A guy made a play,” L.C. coach Tony Bartolomeo said. “When a guy makes a play, the emotions change and then you start getting in a rhythm. That really helped turn the game.”
Lake Central (1-0) had less than 50 total yards to that point.
“I got off the line fast, got separation and saw the ball, just looked it in,” Wigley said. “It definitely energized our sideline, got us pumped so we could score our first touchdown.”
A few plays later, sophomore running back Ricky Guerrero scampered six yards for the game’s only touchdown. The Indians went on to beat Munster 10-3.
“All of our guys can make plays,” Wigley said. “It all just comes together.”
Wigley had zero varsity catches coming into the year. After the game Friday, his defensive teammates were so appreciative that they gave him the team’s championship-style turnover belt.
“I just knew I had to work hard every day and hold my ground so I could be here making plays,” he said.
He made two other catches for over 30 yards, including a 42-yard reception in the fourth quarter that set up a 46-yard Cole Rainwater field goal. That ball was tipped by a Mustangs defensive back and Wigley dove to his left to grab the ball.
“Really I was just following the ball, saw that it got tipped and just wanted to win so bad that I made the play,” he said.
Wigley finished with five catches for 128 yards. The Indians had 183 total yards as a team.
“(Wigley) has been working since he got into the program. He works hard every day,” Bartolomeo said. “He came through because he’s put in the time. It was just a matter of him getting the opportunity. I’m happy for the kid.”