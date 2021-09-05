Mateo Cortez is Lake Central's emotional leader on defense

ST. JOHN — It's no surprise that Mateo Cortez has played a big part in Lake Central's stout defense, which has carried the Indians to a 3-0 start under first-year coach Rick Good.
The senior safety sparked the D with his emotional plays in Friday’s 14-7 victory over visiting Portage in the Duneland Athletic Conference opener. Cortez pounced on two Portage muffed punts and grabbed an interception.
“A lot of it was in the air,” Cortez said. “So I let my wings go down faster, and I just waited for the fumble to come. I knew they weren't gonna catch it.”
Good said Cortez is an outstanding kid.
“He's a leader,” Good said. “He's vocal, and he gets guys in the right place. He plays in our defensive backfield and those guys are doing a nice job of communicating. There's a quiet one in the back, and then there's Mateo. He's fired up all the time, and he shows it.”
Cortez’s second recovery at the Portage 28-yard line with 5 minutes, 8 seconds left in the game set up Jonny Sorensen’s 4-yard touchdown run to give Lake Central a 14-7 lead and eventual victory.
The recovery was the final momentum swing in Lake Central's first DAC win since 2019. The Indians have won their first three games for the first time since 2012.
“We’re all expecting a touchdown, but with the rules we can’t return those (muffs) so our offense had the power and they got the score for us,” Cortez said.
Cortez also recovered a muffed punt in the first half and stopped a Portage drive with an interception at the Lake Central 42-yard line early in the fourth quarter.
“It was big,” Good said, “Anytime that your offense is kind of struggling to make yards and make first downs, and the defense can kind of answer those, it keeps you in the game and our defense did enough to kind of let our offense get ahead.”
Portage’s lone score was on an interception return, so the Lake Central defense hasn’t allowed an offensive score through the first three games. They limited Portage to just 85 yards rushing and 104 yards of total offense. Cortez said it’s been a team effort.
“The key has been with our D lineman getting pressure, our linebackers not missing a gap at all, and with our DBs covering every pass,” he said. “Some of those catches (Portage) had were flukes. We fell, we didn't jump it right so the next game there’s going to be a lot more picks.”
Good gives a lot of the credit to defensive coordinator Jimmy Vasquez, and the defensive unit has taken on the personality of the coach.
“Coach Jimmy Vasquez is one of those fired up guys, and he demands people play hard and demands people play with some emotion and some passion," Good said. "Mateo plays with emotion and passion every night.”
Vasquez said the defense was put in some difficult situations against Portage but responded.
“Mateo and the rest of his teammates, they came up big, forcing turnovers on special teams, and just playing for each other,” Vasquez said. “Mateo is a real good safety, and he's a big part of why we've been successful for the past three weeks.”
Vasquez said during summer workouts Cortez wasn’t expected to play safety, but the senior has made the most of his opportunity.
“He’s just ran with it, and he’s done great for us,” Vasquez said.
Cortez, who said his goal is to lead the DAC in interceptions and tackles, is ecstatic about being undefeated.
“It's a blessing because my whole career here, I've never been 3-0 on the varsity team,” he said.
Football recap: Chesterton's last-minute touchdown, Merrillville's breakout WR highlight DAC wins
The opening night of Duneland Athletic Conference play did not disappoint. Here's a look at the scores, stories, sights and sounds from Friday night.
“That’s the most thrilling game I’ve ever played in."
“He’s a weapon out there in every phase of the game. It’s awesome to have a kid that athletic, and he’s a good kid too.”
“They’re building something and playing some younger guys. Us being able to take advantage of opportunities early, that’s what we were hoping to do.”
Jonny Sorensen scored on a 4-yard keeper where the offensive line pushed the pile across the goal line for the 14-7 lead with 3 minutes, 39 seconds left in the game.
Get live updates from The Times as Week 3 of the season in Indiana and Week 2 in Illinois kicks off under traditional football weather.
No. 5 Chesterton visits No. 4 Michigan City in their DAC opener.
No. 1 Merrillville opens DAC play at No. 6 Crown Point.
Bishop Noll takes on Whiting in nonconference play.