Mateo Cortez is Lake Central's emotional leader on defense

“We’re all expecting a touchdown, but with the rules we can’t return those (muffs) so our offense had the power and they got the score for us,” Cortez said.

Cortez also recovered a muffed punt in the first half and stopped a Portage drive with an interception at the Lake Central 42-yard line early in the fourth quarter.

“It was big,” Good said, “Anytime that your offense is kind of struggling to make yards and make first downs, and the defense can kind of answer those, it keeps you in the game and our defense did enough to kind of let our offense get ahead.”

Portage’s lone score was on an interception return, so the Lake Central defense hasn’t allowed an offensive score through the first three games. They limited Portage to just 85 yards rushing and 104 yards of total offense. Cortez said it’s been a team effort.

“The key has been with our D lineman getting pressure, our linebackers not missing a gap at all, and with our DBs covering every pass,” he said. “Some of those catches (Portage) had were flukes. We fell, we didn't jump it right so the next game there’s going to be a lot more picks.”

Good gives a lot of the credit to defensive coordinator Jimmy Vasquez, and the defensive unit has taken on the personality of the coach.