WHEATFIELD — Lowell senior Trevor Matovina was drenched in sweat, having played on offense and defense on Friday against host Kankakee Valley. He was ready to go some more.
“It’s fun, I love it,” said the 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end-offensive lineman. “I’m not even tired. The adrenaline keeps me going.”
The extra time wasn’t necessary as the Lowell defense shut down K.V. in the second half, while the offense found its footing for a couple scores. Then John Alessia III returned a punt 85 yards for a TD to provide the winning margin in a 21-14 come-from-behind victory.
“It’s one of the best feelings, honestly,” Matovina said. “Being down 14-0 going in at halftime, kind of getting chewed out, but then realizing we gotta get out stuff together. We came out here and played some Red Devil football. It felt pretty good. It’s the best feeling there, especially to get the Can back. I don’t want to lose the Can my senior year.”
KV looked like it would win back the Milk Can trophy for the first time in five years, going up 14-0 on two Eli Carden first half touchdown passes — 13 yards to Will Dyniewski and 68 yards to Colton Wright.
Lowell (3-2, 1-0 Northwest Crossroads Conference) made some changes at the break.
“Coach (TJ) Lukasik made some alignment adjustments,” coach Keith Kilmer said. “We had to bring another guy into the box. We had to play some man-to-man coverage which put us in a position to be vulnerable, but our kids responded well and didn’t give up any big plays in the second half.”
You have free articles remaining.
Junior linebacker Kyler Newcom stepped into the box to slow down KV running back Nathan Swafford, who finished with 75 yards rushing. There was also an attitude adjustment.
“We came out with heart in the second half and we played harder than what we did in the first half — all the confidence and believing in each other and doing our jobs,” Newcom said.
Matovina helped clog up the trenches.
“All night (Swafford) was running real hard up the middle,” Matovina said. “We had to watch the quarterback always rolling out because we didn’t expect it every time. He fooled us a couple times because he’s a fast dude, too. That’s something we had to keep an eye on.”
After Alessia’s electrifying return, K.V. (2-3, 0-1) had a couple more shots, the last drive took them inside the red zone late in the fourth quarter. Reec Ison intercepted a Carden pass to preserve the win.
In the third quarter Caleb Miranda partially blocked a K.V. punt to set up a score.
“We knew we had to work our butts off to get back into it,” Newcom said.