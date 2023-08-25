CEDAR LAKE – Hanover Central doesn’t get games like it did Friday night against Morton.

Wildcat fans have grown accustomed to seeing their second and third stringers come out in the second halves of regular season football games. Hanover blew out each of its opponents up until the postseason in 2022. The team hadn’t gotten a competitive game prior to sectionals since Week 3 of the 2021 season when it lost on the road to Culver.

Friday night was different.

“This was a battle,” senior quarterback Matt Koontz said.

Hanover led 14-0 at halftime despite being outgained by Morton but the Governors fought back from the opening offensive play in the second half when junior quarterback Holland Harris hit senior receiver Demario Spence with an 80-yard bomb down the sideline for a score.

It was on.

“The game wasn’t over,” Koontz said.

Koontz capped a 10-play, 60-yard drive with his third of three rushing touchdowns on the night in response to go ahead 21-7 with just under seven minutes left in the third quarter. Koontz, the heartbeat of the Wildcat offense, completed 15-of-21 passes for 166 yards and took 17 carries for 54 more yards on the night.

“I knew we had to go down and score right away because they were fighting,” Koontz said. He combined with junior running back Caiden Verrett and his 14 touches for 75 yards to keep the Hanover offense going.

Morton didn’t stop, either. After a turnover deep in Hanover Central territory the Governors would take advantage of short field courtesy of a forced fumble to go 29 yards for a touchdown to climb within a score with 11:49 left.

It was senior running back Dontell Harris punching it in this time. He was a workhorse all night with 148 yards on 21 carries while Holland Harris threw for 224 yards despite completing just 7-of-29 passes on the night. The score put Hanover right back up against the wall.

It was former backup kicker Emmi Doty, of all people, with the answer.

The senior, who also plays for the girls soccer team, hit a 24-yard field goal to go along with her three extra points on the night with just under six minutes left. That kick proved critical in putting her Wildcats ahead by two scores.

Morton never scored again.

“Emmi stepped up,” Hanover Central coach Brian Parker said. He made a point of calling her out by name in the team’s debrief.

“Our guys just kept playing,” Parker said. “We try and do things at practice to simulate situations that they might see on a Friday night as much as possible but you can never really simulate that. I like to think a little bit of that showed up tonight.”

Much has been made of Hanover Central joining the Northwest Crossroads Conference after dominating the Greater South Shore the last couple of seasons. A primary reason for leaving was to face better competition during the regular season and be better prepared for postseason runs.

A much-improved Morton ballclub (1-1) gave Hanover Central (2-0) a taste of what may be to come beginning next week when it plays Highland to open a new era of conference football next week.

“We had to play four quarters,” Parker said. “I think a lot of people were kind of waiting to see what that was going to look like. I’m proud of the way we fought. We played a solid football game.”

