Max Welty, Lake Central relishing the chance to get better

ST. JOHN — Max Welty got things corrected when he got the chance. Now the senior defensive back hopes Lake Central has done the same as a team.

In the third quarter of the Indians 21-7 win over LaPorte Friday, Welty had a chance to intercept a pass that very likely could’ve gone the other way for about a 45-yard touchdown. A few minutes later, he was called for pass interference on a third down that extended a Slicers drive.

His chance at redemption came on the very next LaPorte possession, though, when a teammate tipped a pass into the air. Welty dove and got his hands under it just before it hit the turf.

“It felt great. After the penalty, I was saying ‘My bad’ to the guys,” he said. “That’s what happens. God said, ‘Ball don’t lie.’”

Welty and the Indians defense held LaPorte to only 176 total yards in the game. The Slicers lost starting quarterback RJ Anglin in the first half and spent much of the remainder in the T formation, running the football.

Still, Lake Central limited LaPorte to only 46 rushing yards on 29 attempts. That’s an average of 1.6 yards per carry.

“We’re feeling great, man. This coaching staff gives us so much confidence every week,” Welty said. “We feel like we can play anybody, anywhere, any time. I don’t care if it’s in a parking lot. We’ll take anybody and love it.”

The victory is Lake Central’s first over LaPorte since 2015. That’s just one more mile marker that the Indians hope they pass as they move toward their first season over .500 since 2014.

Lake Central started 3-0 last season but lost the next seven games. Welty said he and his teammates are ready to take another step.

“It’s huge (to get this win). This program has been growing since I got here, since our class got here,” Welty said. “To come out and do this in our senior year, I love it. It’s a great feeling and we’re going to keep going from here.”

The win also shows some mental toughness, Welty said.

Lake Central was bouncing back from a difficult 35-10 loss to Crown Point the week before. The Bulldogs punished the Indians on offense and stymied them on defense.

“This team is resilient, man. We keep coming to work every day,” Welty said. “That was the talk last Friday after the game, just to get back to work on Saturday and that’s what we did. We got back to work, game-planned well and this is what happens when you do that.”