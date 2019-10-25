{{featured_button_text}}
WHITING — Brae'ton Vann is at it again for Boone Grove. Jake Mayersky's with him.

The Times No. 6 Wolves lead Whiting 23-0 at half in Class 2A Sectional 33 action. Mayersky grabbed two interceptions to go with a 26-yard touchdown run, while Vann galloped in from 72 yards out. Andrew Eriks punched in a 2-yard touchdown to open the scoring and the Wolves denied Whiting on fourth and goal from the 4 early in the second quarter.

Perhaps the highlight of the game, however, came from Whiting. Punting from his own 5-yard line, Tony Madrueno stepped out the back of the end zone rather than punt to Vann, who has three punt return touchdowns this season.

Whiting will kick off to start the second half.

Porter County Sports Reporter

Robbie Weinstein covers Porter County prep sports and Valparaiso University athletics for The Times. You can find the Vanderbilt University and Northwestern University grad posted up on the nearest field of play or in front of the TV.