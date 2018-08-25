One by one the bodies began to fall late Friday night as members of the Michigan City football team started coming to grips with another golden opportunity that slipped through their fingers.
Moments after Isaiah Stanback caught a 9-yard game-winning touchdown on fourth down in overtime to lead Homewood Flossmoor to a 33-30 victory, three members of the Michigan City defense slowly collapsed to the turf.
That three players fell to the ground on after Michigan City’s third heartbreaking defeat in three years under coach Phil Mason was only a coincidence, but the manner in which the Wolves lost on Friday night was too much for Mason in the moment.
The longtime Region coach wiped away tears as he too began to process how close a monumental upset was against a team that beat Michigan City by six touchdowns last season.
Then he started thinking of the past. Back to Sept. 8 of last year when Valparaiso scored on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 13.1 seconds remaining to beat the Wolves 17-14. Back to another heartbreaking defeat against LaPorte just four weeks later when the Slicers connected on a 25-yard game-winning touchdown on the final play of the game to beat the Wolves 58-56. Then there was Friday night.
Three heartbreaking defeats. Three bodies on the ground. One emotional head coach.
“I can’t even believe this,” Mason said. “I’ve been here two years and this is the third one of these we’ve had. Three times in three big games. I don’t know what to do with this. You can go to as many coaching clinics as you’d like, but I don’t have an answer for this.”
The fallen players didn’t stay down long on Friday night. Much like Michigan City got up last year when it came back to beat LaPorte 38-10 in the sectional title game before moving on to semistate, the Wolves found their feet and then they found their coach. As Mason wiped away tears, several players came up to their coach, pulled him close and told him to keep his head up.
This wasn’t an 18-year head coaching veteran trying to lift up his players during a time of adversity, this was players who were 18 or younger lifting up their emotional coach. Senior safety Lyric McFarrin, who had a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown midway through the third quarter that helped lift the Wolves out of a 21-7 halftime deficit, shook off the defeat as he embraced Mason.
“Don’t worry Coach,” McFarrin said as he began walking toward the locker room before turning back. “We’re going to state.”
The response of the Michigan City players wasn’t lost on Mason as he struggled to put the final moments of the game into words. Soon the plays on the field stopped mattering and the actions of his players rose above the frustration of a third crushing defeat.
“These guys are consoling me after the game,” Mason said. “They know what this was. How do you not want to go to work for that group? They’re going to get 150 percent of me.”
The Wolves will travel to Chesterton next week to face a Trojans team that blanked Munster 31-0 on Friday night. Then it’s a trip back home for a revenge game against Valparaiso. Rival LaPorte is waiting in the distance as the Slicers will travel to Ames Field on Oct. 5.
“The (Duneland Athletic Conference) better be worried about us,” Mason said before later adding “We just got Michigan City to overtime against one of the top 50 teams in the country.”
It sounds as if the Wolves are already back on their feet.
Whiting’s Davenport dares you to try and tackle him: Kids aren’t all that eager to try and tackle Tom Davenport.
Just ask him yourself.
“Guys don’t want anything to do with me,” Whiting’s senior running back said following Friday’s 30-6 win against Griffith. “Who wants to try and tackle 6-(foot)-1, 235 pounds? Not many people want to do that.”
Griffith certainly didn’t look like it in Week 2.
“Even linebackers don’t want to hit me. It showed today,” Davenport said. “They don’t want anything by the third quarter.”
Whiting head coach Jeff Cain plans to wear opponents down at the line of scrimmage. A player like Davenport helps that cause.
His Oilers (2-0) ran the ball 18 consecutive times against the Panthers (0-2) and owned a 13-0 lead by the time Cain called for a pass early in the second quarter.
Davenport formed the backbone of the game plan with 15 carries for 99 yards in less than three-quarters’ worth of work. He took a five yard rush up the gut during Whiting’s opening drive to put the first touchdown on the board and later busted out on a 36-yard screen pass to score. He finished with 144 all-purpose yards.
“We’re going to give him the ball however we can, and he knows what to do with it when he caries it,” Cain said. “He’s a big kid and makes everyone else better. We’ve got three or four kids that complement him well, but he’s the truck that goes down the middle so our Mercedes can go on the outside.”
That’s where players like junior quarterback Steven Connelly come in. Connelly completed both passes to Davenport and joins seniors Nino Barbosa, Christian Carroll and Joel Torres in the backfield. They switch off getting their numbers called depending on the situation.
Each rusher runs with a slightly different style, Connelly said, and that makes Whiting tough to predict.
Unless Davenport gets the ball. He’s running toward contact one way or another.
“He’s a tank,” Connelly said. “We all make each other better, but he motivates us all. He just works hard, and it’s motivating where everyone follows in his lead.”
Davenport started playing football at the Pop Warner level in first grade and has leaned on his dad — Oilers offensive coordinator Chris Davenport — through it all. The elder Davenport was a competitive player in his own day and also graduated from Whiting.
Although he’s been labeled a bruiser since bursting onto the scene as a freshman, Davenport said he spent time over the offseason trying to improve his speed. He stretches more now than ever and said he’s as complete a player as he’s been at this point in his career.
So try and tackle him. Davenport dares you.
“This is a great team, and I don’t like letting my teammates down,” Davenport said. “Our coaches say to try and break at least one tackle.
“I’m going to break two.”