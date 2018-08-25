MICHIGAN CITY — One by one the bodies began to fall late Friday night as members of the Michigan City football team started coming to grips with another golden opportunity that slipped through their fingers.
Moments after Isaiah Stanback caught a 9-yard game-winning touchdown on fourth down in overtime to lead Homewood Flossmoor to a 33-30 victory, three members of the Michigan City defense slowly collapsed to the turf.
That three players fell to the ground on after Michigan City’s third heartbreaking defeat in three years under coach Phil Mason was only a coincidence, but the manner in which the Wolves lost on Friday night was too much for Mason in the moment.
The longtime Region coach wiped away tears as he too began to process how close a monumental upset was against a team that beat Michigan City by six touchdowns last season.
Then he started thinking of the past. Back to Sept. 8 of last year when Valparaiso scored on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 13.1 seconds remaining to beat the Wolves 17-14. Back to another heartbreaking defeat against LaPorte just four weeks later when the Slicers connected on a 25-yard game-winning touchdown on the final play of the game to beat the Wolves 58-56. Then there was Friday night.
Three heartbreaking defeats. Three bodies on the ground. One emotional head coach.
“I can’t even believe this,” Mason said. “I’ve been here two years and this is the third one of these we’ve had. Three times in three big games. I don’t know what to do with this. You can go to as many coaching clinics as you’d like, but I don’t have an answer for this.”
The fallen players didn’t stay down long on Friday night. Much like Michigan City got up last year when it came back to beat LaPorte 38-10 in the sectional title game before moving on to semistate, the Wolves found their feet and then they found their coach. As Mason wiped away tears, several players came up to their coach, pulled him close and told him to keep his head up.
This wasn’t an 18-year head coaching veteran trying to lift up his players during a time of adversity, this was players who were 18 or younger lifting up their emotional coach. Senior safety Lyric McFarrin, who had a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown midway through the third quarter that helped lift the Wolves out of a 21-7 halftime deficit, shook off the defeat as he embraced Mason.
“Don’t worry Coach,” McFarrin said as he began walking toward the locker room before turning back. “We’re going to state.”
The response of the Michigan City players wasn’t lost on Mason as he struggled to put the final moments of the game into words. Soon the plays on the field stopped mattering and the actions of his players rose above the frustration of a third crushing defeat.
“These guys are consoling me after the game,” Mason said. “They know what this was. How do you not want to go to work for that group? They’re going to get 150 percent of me.”
The Wolves will travel to Chesterton next week to face a Trojans team that blanked Munster 31-0 on Friday night. Then it’s a trip back home for a revenge game against Valparaiso. Rival LaPorte is waiting in the distance as the Slicers will travel to Ames Field on Oct. 5.
“The (Duneland Athletic Conference) better be worried about us,” Mason said before later adding “We just got Michigan City to overtime against one of the top 50 teams in the country.”
It sounds as if the Wolves are already back on their feet.