Meet The Times 2020 Defensive All-Area Team
Bobby Babcock, Hobart

Hobart’s Bobby Babcock celebrates an interception against Chesterton. The Times 2020 Defensive Player of the Year leads the all-area defense.

 John Luke, File, The Times

First Team Defense

Bobby Babcock, LB, Sr., Hobart

Stats: 68 tackles, 36 TFLs, 9 sacks, 7 FFs, 2 FRs

Babcock, who was chosen as The Times 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, will continue his career at Illinois State.

Drayk Bowen, LB, So., Andrean

Stats: 80 tackles, 13 TFLs, 5 sacks, 4 FFs, 3 FRs

Bowen has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Ball State, Cincinnati and Indiana.

Dylan Dingman, DL, Sr., Valparaiso

Stats: 90 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR

Dingman and Cooper Jones anchored the Vikings' stout defense.

Kenneth Grant, DL, Jr., Merrillville

Stats: 6 TFLs, 3 sacks

Grant has scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Nebraska and Purdue.

Reec Ison, DB, Sr., Lowell

Stats: 54 tackles, 6 TFLs, 4 INTs, 5 PBUs, 1 FF

The Red Devils only gave up 14 points per game this season, and Ison was a big reason why.

Cooper Jones, DL, Sr., Valparaiso

Stats: 80 tackles, 12.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Jones will continue his career at Indiana.

Dierre Kelly, DL, Sr., Merrillville

Stats: 49 tackles, 10 TFLs, 10 sacks

Kelly has committed to Bowling Green.

Jayden Lynon, DL, Sr., Andrean

Stats: 65 tackles, 22 TFLs, 9 sacks, 1 FR

Lynon lived in the opposing backfield during his senior season.

Devin Sanders, LB, Sr., Merrillville

Stats: 100 tackles, 16 TFLs

Sanders was a three-year starter for the Pirates.

Kennon Tucker Jr., DB, Jr., Michigan City

Stats: 49 tackles, 3 INTs, 4 PBUs

Tucker led the way for the Wolves' defensive secondary.

Zach Vode, DB, Sr., Hobart

Stats: 93 tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 1 FF, 2 FRs

Vode, a Western Michigan recruit, also recorded 56 catches for 1,079 yards and nine touchdowns for the Brickies.

Second Team Defense

Ray Ambassi, DL, Jr., Lowell

Stats: 32 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 4 sacks

Ambassi had three games in which he recorded at least three tackles for loss.

Cornell Branch IV, DL, Jr., Michigan City

Stats: 48 tackles, 9 TFLs, 3 sacks

Branch was an All-Duneland Athletic Conference selection.

Jaden Browder, LB, Sr., LaPorte

Stats: 90 tackles, 4 TFLs, 4 sacks, 2 FFs, 1 FR, 3 INTs

Browder snagged three picks in a Week 8 overtime victory against Michigan City.

Devon Davis, DB, Sr., Merrillville

Stats: 4 INTs

Davis overcame a litany of injures to become an impact player for the Pirates during his senior season.

Gage Demarco, LB, Jr., Chesterton

Stats: 130 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Demarco was seemingly everywhere on defense for the Trojans.

Jackson Fleming, DL, Sr., Chesterton

Stats: 37 tackles, 11 TFLs, 7 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Fleming led the Trojans in tackles for loss.

Ryan Flores, LB, Jr., Hobart

Stats: 70 tackles, 15 TFLs, 1 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 INT

Flores helped the Brickies notch five shutouts this season.

Riley Johnston, DB, Sr., Hobart

Stats: 12 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs

Johnston also made his presence felt as a quarterback, amassing 1,669 yards of total offense and 28 touchdowns.

Kyler Newcom, LB, Sr., Lowell

Stats: 53 tackles, 8 TFLS, 3 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR, 2 INTs, 7 PBUs

Newcom made big defensive plays in a variety of ways for the Red Devils.

Cameron Smith, LB, Sr., Hobart

Stats: 72 tackles, 11 TFLs, 4 sacks, 3 FF, 1 FR, 2 INTs

Smith recorded four tackles for loss and one sack in a win over Culver Academies in Week 4.

Max Warchol, LB, Sr., Hanover Central

Stats: 149 tackles, 31.5 TFLs, 12 sacks, 3 FFs, 2 FRs

Warchol led the Region in tackles this year.

Honorable mention: Spencer Barta, LB, Jr., Lowell; Eddie Bastardo, LB, Jr., Andrean; Lowell; Max Drinski, LB, Sr., Boone Grove; Armond Earving, DL, Sr., Lake Central; Reilly Granger, LB, Sr., Crown Point; Dennis Hurn, DL, Jr., River Forest; Jordan Magee, DL, Jr., Merrillville; Mason McMullen, LB, Jr., Valparaiso; Max Mortimer, LB, Jr., Wheeler; Niko Paic, DL, Jr., Crown Point, Jake Simpson, LB, Jr., Hobart.

Gallery: Hobart's Bobby Babcock is The Times 2020 Defensive Player of the Year

