Meet The Times 2020 Offensive All-Area Team
JoJo Johnson, Merrillville

Merrillville's JoJo Johnson makes his move against Chesterton. The Times 2020 Offensive Player of the Year leads the all-area offense.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

First Team Offense

Drake Adams, OL, Sr., Michigan City

Adams paved the way up front for the Wolves and was an All-Duneland Athletic Conference selection.

Tommy Burbee, RB, Sr., Valparaiso

Stats: 152 carries, 1,104 yards, 13 total TDs

Burbee notched three 200-yard rushing performances during his senior year.

Joe Cimino, QB, Sr., Andrean

Stats: 123 of 178, 1,794 yards, 25 total TDs, 4 INTs

Cimino, who transferred from Marian Central Catholic (Illinois) to Andrean before the season, guided the 59ers to their second straight Class 2A sectional title.

Jack Darlington, OL, Jr., Crown Point

Former Bulldogs coach Kevin Enright, who recently resigned, considered Darlington to be the team's top offensive lineman.

Nicky Flesher, WR, Jr., Sr., Andrean

Stats: 51 catches, 739 yards, 13 total TDs,

Flesher was the No. 1 receiver for the 59ers, who averaged 35.5 points per game.

Marcus Hardy Jr., WR, Sr., Merrillville

Stats: 34 catches, 883 yards, 12 TDs

Hardy had three games during his senior year in which he hauled in two touchdown receptions.

Joeseph Heuer, RB, Jr., Lowell

Stats: 219 carries, 1,306 yards, 19 total TDs

Heuer notched eight 100-yard rushing games throughout his junior campaign.

John Hofer, OL, Sr., Valparaiso

Hofer will continue his career at Western Michigan.

JoJo Johnson, All-Purpose, Sr., Merrillville

Stats: 12 carries, 156 yards, 3 TDs; 47 catches, 878 yards, 10 TDs; 4 kickoff returns, 201 yards, 1 TD; 17 tackles, 7 PBUs

Johnson, a Notre Dame commit and The Times 2020 Offensive Player of the Year, proved that he was one of the most dynamic players in the state.

Avery Kirk, OL, Sr., Merrillville

Kirk was a vital part of the Pirates' high-powered offense, which scored 40 points or more in four contests.

Lavarion Logan, RB, Jr., Merrillville

Stats: 283 carries, 1,627 yards, 25 total TDs

Logan, who recently received a scholarship offer from Illinois State, led the Pirates to their second consecutive Class 6A regional championship with 42 carries for 187 yards and three scores against Elkhart.

Liam Shepherd, K, Sr., Valparaiso

Stats: 11 of 14 FGs, 30 of 32 PATs; 20 punts, 38.4 avg

Shepherd drilled a 37-yard field goal in the closing seconds to give Valparaiso a 17-16 victory over Penn in Week 1.

Second Team Offense

Dyllin Bolton, OL, Sr., Kankakee Valley

Bolton guided the Kougars up front and helped them notch their first winning season since 2014.

Colby Bullock, WR, Jr., Chesterton

Stats: 61 catches, 737 yards, 8 total TDs

Bullock carried most of the offensive workload alongside quarterback Chris Mullen.

Blaze Cano, QB, Sr., Hanover Central

Stats: 127 of 235, 2,365 yards, 42 total TDs, 11 INTs

Cano was arguably the top dual-threat quarterback in the Region this season.

Trey Gibson, RB, So., Wheeler

Stats: 214 carries, 1,569 yards, 26 total TDs

Gibson had three 200-yard rushing performances during his sophomore campaign.

Adam Graham, RB, Sr., Hanover Central

Stats: 121 carries, 960 yards, 24 total touchdowns

Graham was a solid option for the Wildcats on the ground and through the air.

Ayden Hernandez, RB, Sr., River Forest

Stats: 141 carries, 1,234 yards, 31 total TDs

Hernandez was a scoring machine for the Ingots, who averaged 33.2 points per game.

Gannon Howes, All-Purpose, So., Hanover Central

Stats: 42 catches, 928 yards, 15 total TDs; 76 tackles, 4 TFLs, 7 INTs, 2 PBUs

Howes emerged as one of the top two-way players in the Region this season.

James Lewis, OL, Sr., Hobart

Lewis was an integral part of the Brickies' potent rushing attack.

Jon Mollencupp, OL, Sr., Wheeler

Mollencupp guided the Bearcats up front and helped them average 221.1 rushing yards per game.

Chris Mullen, QB, Jr., Chesterton

Stats: 147 of 264, 1,902 yards, 21 total TDs, 8 INTs

Mullen has arguably the most upside of any quarterback in the Region, and he nearly led the Trojans to their first sectional title in program history.

Alonzo Paul, WR, Jr., Andrean

Stats: 40 catches, 491 yards, 8 total TDs

Paul was a strong second option through the air for the 59ers.

Ryan Walsh, RB, Sr., Andrean

Stats: 116 carries, 1,076 yards, 17 total TDs.

Walsh averaged 9.3 yards per carry this year.

Honorable mention: Collin Bergquist, RB, Jr., LaPorte; Eli Carden, QB, Sr., Kankakee Valley; CJ Cooper, RB, Sr., Calumet; Jonathon Flemings, RB, Sr., Michigan City; Mark Flores, QB, Sr., Calumet; Paris Hewlett, All-Purpose, Sr., Merrillville; Ryan Hildeman, OL, So., Hanover Central; Devan Howard, WR, Sr., Portage; Devan James, WR, Jr., Morton; Jake Lax, OL, Sr., Lowell; Angel Nelson, QB, Jr., Merrillville; Hayden Vinyard, RB, Jr., Valparaiso.

Gallery: JoJo Johnson is The Times 2020 Offensive Player of the Year

