Meet The Times 2020 Offensive All-Area Team

Marcus Hardy Jr., WR, Sr., Merrillville

Stats: 34 catches, 883 yards, 12 TDs

Hardy had three games during his senior year in which he hauled in two touchdown receptions.

Joeseph Heuer, RB, Jr., Lowell

Stats: 219 carries, 1,306 yards, 19 total TDs

Heuer notched eight 100-yard rushing games throughout his junior campaign.

John Hofer, OL, Sr., Valparaiso

Hofer will continue his career at Western Michigan.

JoJo Johnson, All-Purpose, Sr., Merrillville

Stats: 12 carries, 156 yards, 3 TDs; 47 catches, 878 yards, 10 TDs; 4 kickoff returns, 201 yards, 1 TD; 17 tackles, 7 PBUs

Johnson, a Notre Dame commit and The Times 2020 Offensive Player of the Year, proved that he was one of the most dynamic players in the state.

Avery Kirk, OL, Sr., Merrillville

Kirk was a vital part of the Pirates' high-powered offense, which scored 40 points or more in four contests.