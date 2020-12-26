Meet The Times 2020 Offensive All-Area Team

First Team Offense
Drake Adams, OL, Sr., Michigan City
Adams paved the way up front for the Wolves and was an All-Duneland Athletic Conference selection.
Tommy Burbee, RB, Sr., Valparaiso
Stats: 152 carries, 1,104 yards, 13 total TDs
Burbee notched three 200-yard rushing performances during his senior year.
Joe Cimino, QB, Sr., Andrean
Stats: 123 of 178, 1,794 yards, 25 total TDs, 4 INTs
Cimino, who transferred from Marian Central Catholic (Illinois) to Andrean before the season, guided the 59ers to their second straight Class 2A sectional title.
Jack Darlington, OL, Jr., Crown Point
Former Bulldogs coach Kevin Enright, who recently resigned, considered Darlington to be the team's top offensive lineman.
Nicky Flesher, WR, Jr., Sr., Andrean
Stats: 51 catches, 739 yards, 13 total TDs,
Flesher was the No. 1 receiver for the 59ers, who averaged 35.5 points per game.
Marcus Hardy Jr., WR, Sr., Merrillville
Stats: 34 catches, 883 yards, 12 TDs
Hardy had three games during his senior year in which he hauled in two touchdown receptions.
Joeseph Heuer, RB, Jr., Lowell
Stats: 219 carries, 1,306 yards, 19 total TDs
Heuer notched eight 100-yard rushing games throughout his junior campaign.
John Hofer, OL, Sr., Valparaiso
Hofer will continue his career at Western Michigan.
JoJo Johnson, All-Purpose, Sr., Merrillville
Stats: 12 carries, 156 yards, 3 TDs; 47 catches, 878 yards, 10 TDs; 4 kickoff returns, 201 yards, 1 TD; 17 tackles, 7 PBUs
Johnson, a Notre Dame commit and The Times 2020 Offensive Player of the Year, proved that he was one of the most dynamic players in the state.
Avery Kirk, OL, Sr., Merrillville
Kirk was a vital part of the Pirates' high-powered offense, which scored 40 points or more in four contests.
Lavarion Logan, RB, Jr., Merrillville
Stats: 283 carries, 1,627 yards, 25 total TDs
Logan, who recently received a scholarship offer from Illinois State, led the Pirates to their second consecutive Class 6A regional championship with 42 carries for 187 yards and three scores against Elkhart.
Liam Shepherd, K, Sr., Valparaiso
Stats: 11 of 14 FGs, 30 of 32 PATs; 20 punts, 38.4 avg
Shepherd drilled a 37-yard field goal in the closing seconds to give Valparaiso a 17-16 victory over Penn in Week 1.
Second Team Offense
Dyllin Bolton, OL, Sr., Kankakee Valley
Bolton guided the Kougars up front and helped them notch their first winning season since 2014.
Colby Bullock, WR, Jr., Chesterton
Stats: 61 catches, 737 yards, 8 total TDs
Bullock carried most of the offensive workload alongside quarterback Chris Mullen.
Blaze Cano, QB, Sr., Hanover Central
Stats: 127 of 235, 2,365 yards, 42 total TDs, 11 INTs
Cano was arguably the top dual-threat quarterback in the Region this season.
Trey Gibson, RB, So., Wheeler
Stats: 214 carries, 1,569 yards, 26 total TDs
Gibson had three 200-yard rushing performances during his sophomore campaign.
Adam Graham, RB, Sr., Hanover Central
Stats: 121 carries, 960 yards, 24 total touchdowns
Graham was a solid option for the Wildcats on the ground and through the air.
Ayden Hernandez, RB, Sr., River Forest
Stats: 141 carries, 1,234 yards, 31 total TDs
Hernandez was a scoring machine for the Ingots, who averaged 33.2 points per game.
Gannon Howes, All-Purpose, So., Hanover Central
Stats: 42 catches, 928 yards, 15 total TDs; 76 tackles, 4 TFLs, 7 INTs, 2 PBUs
Howes emerged as one of the top two-way players in the Region this season.
James Lewis, OL, Sr., Hobart
Lewis was an integral part of the Brickies' potent rushing attack.
Jon Mollencupp, OL, Sr., Wheeler
Mollencupp guided the Bearcats up front and helped them average 221.1 rushing yards per game.
Chris Mullen, QB, Jr., Chesterton
Stats: 147 of 264, 1,902 yards, 21 total TDs, 8 INTs
Mullen has arguably the most upside of any quarterback in the Region, and he nearly led the Trojans to their first sectional title in program history.
Alonzo Paul, WR, Jr., Andrean
Stats: 40 catches, 491 yards, 8 total TDs
Paul was a strong second option through the air for the 59ers.
Ryan Walsh, RB, Sr., Andrean
Stats: 116 carries, 1,076 yards, 17 total TDs.
Walsh averaged 9.3 yards per carry this year.
Honorable mention: Collin Bergquist, RB, Jr., LaPorte; Eli Carden, QB, Sr., Kankakee Valley; CJ Cooper, RB, Sr., Calumet; Jonathon Flemings, RB, Sr., Michigan City; Mark Flores, QB, Sr., Calumet; Paris Hewlett, All-Purpose, Sr., Merrillville; Ryan Hildeman, OL, So., Hanover Central; Devan Howard, WR, Sr., Portage; Devan James, WR, Jr., Morton; Jake Lax, OL, Sr., Lowell; Angel Nelson, QB, Jr., Merrillville; Hayden Vinyard, RB, Jr., Valparaiso.