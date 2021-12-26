Meet The Times' 2021 All-Area defense

Here are the Region's top offensive football players from the 2021 season.
First Team
Dominic DiTola, DL, Sr., Andrean
Stats: 73 tackles, 16 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
An all-conference team member, DiTola posted eight games with at least five tackles at the defensive tackle spot for 2A state champion Andrean. He collected eight tackles, including one for a loss, in the 59ers championship win against Evansville Mater Dei.
Kenneth Grant, DL,Sr., Merrillville
Stats: 65 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Grant’s defensive stats don’t even begin to tell the full story. Teams doubled and ran away from the Michigan signee all season long. He also blocked four field goals and two punts. The Times Defensive Player of the Year was also named conference defensive MVP and to the Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50.
Jordan Magee, DL, Sr., Merrillville
Stats: 27 tackles, 11 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Magee recorded multiple tackles for loss in three games for the Pirates, including a three tackle-for-loss game against Hobart. He was named all-conference.
Cornell Branch IV, DL, Sr., Michigan City
Stats: 26.5 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 3 sacks
Branch was a handful to deal with as an edge rusher and earned himself a spot on the Class 5A senior all-state team as a result. He holds scholarship offers from the likes of the University of Indianapolis to keep playing at the next level.
Spencer Barta, LB, Sr., Lowell
Stats: 84 tackles, 9 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles
The heart of Lowell’s defense earned conference Defensive Player of the Year in addition to being named 4A senior all-state as a tight end. Barta posted three games with at least 10 tackles including a 15-tackle night in a regional championship loss to New Prairie.
Drayk Bowen, LB, Jr., Andrean
Stats: 105 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 INT, 2 forced fumbles
Bowen wreaked havoc from the linebacker spot for 2A state champion Andrean. The Notre Dame commit was named Indiana State Gatorade Player of the Year, all-conference and was a member of the Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50. He collected three tackles for loss in the 59ers' state championship win against Evansville Mater Dei, alone, and three times posted more than 10 tackles in a game including 15-tackle outings against Munster and Rensselaer. He also took 155 carries for 965 yards and 18 touchdowns at running back.
David Flores, LB, Jr., Calumet
Stats: 111 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 2 INTs
Flores picked up seven games of 11 tackles or more to earn an all-conference selection. He ended the season with a streak of nine consecutive games posting at least one tackle for loss. His best game came in a loss against Wheeler where he picked off two passes and collected 15 tackles, three of which were for loss.
Ernest Temple, LB, Sr., TF South
Stats: 90 tackles, 13 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 INTs
Temple ended the season with four consecutive double-digit tackle nights and recorded at least one tackle for loss in all but two games. In addition to his defensive efforts, he took 193 carries for 1,427 yards and 15 touchdowns. His work on both sides of the ball earned him a spot on the Illinois Class 7A all-state team.
Austin Goodrich, DB, Jr., Wheeler
Stats: 35 tackles, 10 INTs
Goodrich needed just eight games to pick off 10 passes which was good enough for third-most in the state and most among locals. Three of those interceptions came back for touchdowns. The Class 2A junior all-state and all-conference team selection finished with three multi-interception games.
Phillip Roche, DB, Jr., Merrillville
Stats: 68 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 INTs, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries
Roche picked off two passes and collected two tackles for loss in a season-opening win against Andrean for the first of three multi-tackle-for-loss efforts in four games to start the year. He was named all-conference.
Kennon Tucker Jr., DB, Sr., Michigan City
Stats: 43 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 INTs
Tucker took a spot on the Class 5A senior all-state team after leading Michigan City’s defensive secondary for a second consecutive season. He picked off passes against Chesterton and Mishawaka and also returned 17 kicks for an average of 15.7 yards per return.
Gannan Howes, All-Purpose, Jr., Hanover Central
Stats: 49 tackles, 7 TFLs, 7 INTs; 39 catches, 988 yards, 16 TDs
Howes stood out on both sides of the ball for a Hanover Central team that won its first sectional championship in program history. He was an all-conference member and Class 3A junior all-state selection for his work at receiver while locking down opposing passing games in the secondary. His seven interceptions were third-most among area players.
Second team
Kenneth Gresham, DL, Sr., Merrillville
Stats: 50 tackles, 17 TFL, 3 sacks
Gresham was yet another all-conference selection on a dominant Merrillville defensive line. He chased down eight tackles, including three for a loss, in his best game of the season against Lake Central.
Jordan Hughes, DL, Sr., Chesterton
Stats: 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Hughes returned a fumble 29 yards for a touchdown in Chesterton’s win against LaPorte and has attracted NAIA offers to play football in college. His work for the Trojans earned him a spot on the Class 6A senior all-state team.
Hayden Lewter, DL, Sr., Morton
Stats: 20 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack
Lewter added class 5A senior all-state and all-conference recognition to his high school resume before heading off to play at Wabash next season.
Eddie Bastardo, LB, Sr., Andrean
Stats: 86 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble
Bastardo recorded at least five tackles in nine of Andrean’s 15 games in its state championship season, including a pair of 12-tackle nights against Crown Point and Munster. The Class 2A senior all-state and all-conference pick also caught 11 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Gage DeMarco, LB, Sr., Chesterton
Stats: 114 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 fumble recovery
DeMarco averaged 11.4 tackles per game en route to being named Class 6A senior all-state and all-conference. He posted five games with at least 10 tackles, including a 21-tackle night against Crown Point and 19 against Valparaiso.
Gavin Zolvinski, LB, Sr., LaPorte
Stats: 93 tackles, 1.0 TFL
The Class 5A all-state team member collected double-digit tackles five times, including a 15-tackle game against Penn.
CJ Brown, DB, Sr., West Side
Stats: 24 tackles, 8 INTs
Brown trailed only Wheeler’s Austin Goodrich among area leaders in interceptions. He picked off a couple in games against Phalen, Calumet, and Crispus Attucks.
Nolan Johnson, DB, Sr., Valparaiso
Stats: 49 tackles, 3 INTs
The all-conference honoree returned his pick against Hammond Central 52 yards for a touchdown and snagged a couple of more interceptions against Morton. Johnson recorded four games with at least five tackles, including a 10-tackle outing against Merrillville.
Jacob Oehman, DB, Sr., South Central
Stats: 98 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery
Oehman averaged 10.9 tackles per game en route to being named Class A senior all-state. Seven of his nine contests were double-digit tackle nights, including 16 against Triton. He also made 18 catches for 35.1 yards and a touchdown
Nicholas Shuble, DB, Sr., LaPorte
Stats: 84 tackles, 1 INT, 2 blocked field goals
Shuble posted four double-digit tackle games for the Slicers including a 16-tackle outing the first week of the season against New Prairie.
Roman Hernandez, All-Purpose, Sr., Morton
Stats: 55 tackles, 1 FTL, 1 INT; 375 yards receiving, 3 TDs
Hernandez impacted all three phases of the game for Morton and wound up being the team’s MVP because of it. The Class 5A senior all-state and all-conference members also returned punts to a 33 yard average and is weighing collegiate interest from multiple NAIA programs.
Honorable mention
Liam Begley, LB, Sr., Crown Point; Freddie Brown, DB, So., Morton; Nathan Carlson, LB, Sr., Calumet Christian; Damarion Campbell, LB, Jr., Bowman; Nathan Craft, LB, Sr., Valparaiso; Bryce Hufford, P, Sr., Portage; Jaden Marsh DL, Sr., Andrean; Alex Ponce, LB, So., Calumet; Nick Ratkovich, DL, Fr., Boone Grove; Trey Stephens, LB, So., Andrean; Quendric Tientcheu, LB, Sr., TF South; Mikye Williams, DL, Sr., Michigan City.