Meet The Times' 2021 All-Area defense

Bowen wreaked havoc from the linebacker spot for 2A state champion Andrean. The Notre Dame commit was named Indiana State Gatorade Player of the Year, all-conference and was a member of the Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50. He collected three tackles for loss in the 59ers' state championship win against Evansville Mater Dei, alone, and three times posted more than 10 tackles in a game including 15-tackle outings against Munster and Rensselaer. He also took 155 carries for 965 yards and 18 touchdowns at running back.