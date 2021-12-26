Meet The Times' 2021 All-Area offense

Here are the Region's top offensive football players from the 2021 season.
First team offense
Angel Nelson, QB, Sr., Merrillville
Stats: 129 of 200, 2,452 yards, 26 TDs, 5 INTs
Nelson routinely dissected Region secondaries en route to guiding the Pirates to Class 6A semistate for a second consecutive season as a starter. He threw for at least three touchdowns in five games and had four others with two passing scores. The all-conference pick was also named senior all-state as a punter.
Joey Heuer, RB, Sr., Lowell
Stats: 241 carries, 1,869 yards, 30 TDs
Heuer earned a conference Offensive Player of the Year nod and was named Class 4A senior all-state for his work guiding Lowell to its first sectional championship in three years. He scored in all 12 Red Devil games he appeared in and went for more than 200 rushing yards three times. He rushed for 13 touchdowns across a span of three games mid-season against Kankakee Valley, Highland and Munster.
Lavarion Logan, RB, Sr., Merrillville
Stats: 288 carries, 2,256 yards, 38 TDs; 20 catches, 312 yards and 3 TDs
Logan made good on his “Tank” nickname as he led the state and set program records in rushing yards and touchdowns. He scored multiple times and went for more than 100 rushing yards in 12 of 13 games. The Illinois State signee was named conference offensive MVP and The Times Offensive Player of the Year. The Indiana Football Coaches Association named him to their top 50.
Hayden Vinyard, RB, Sr., Valparaiso
Stats: 248 carries, 2,053 yards, 26 TDs
Vinyard reset the program record for single season rushing yards while being one of just four players in the state to go over 2,000 for the year. He averaged 8.3 yards per carry, scored in all but two games and registered four games with four touchdowns. He was named both all-conference and Class 5A senior all-state.
Justin Marshall, WR, Jr., Merrillville
Stats: 52 catches, 1,249 yards, 18 TDs
Senior quarterback Angel Nelson’s favorite target set a program record with his 18 touchdown receptions. Marshall was named Class 6A junior all-state as an athlete thanks to his 25 total touchdowns and contributions as an occasional kick returner. He holds scholarship offers from Ball State, Central Michigan and Wisconsin.
Jordan Woods, WR, Jr., Hammond Central
Stats: 55 catches, 920 yards, 12 TDs
Woods’ 92 receiving yards per game were eighth most in the state among juniors and second-best behind Merrillville’s Justin Marshall in the area. The Class 5A junior all-state and all-conference selection caught multiple touchdown passes in four games, including a three-score night against EC Central.
Zach Barrasas, OL, Sr., Valparaiso
The all-conference pick helped pave the way for senior running back Hayden Vinyard’s program-record 2,053 rushing yards. A two-year starter for the Vikings, Barrasas will line up at guard for Division III Claramont-Mudd-Scripps, a combined athletic program for three colleges in southern California.
Ryan Hildeman, OL, Jr., Hanover Central
Hildeman was named to the Class 3A junior all-state and all-conference teams for his work anchoring the Wildcat offensive line. He led the way for junior running back Kyle Haessly to rush program records in yards (1,380) and touchdowns (24). He also chased down 14.5 tackles for loss on defense.
Logan Pokropinski, OL, Jr., Crown Point
Pokropinski was named Class 6A junior all-state and all-conference for his work on a Bulldog team that went 5-5 under first-year head coach Craig Buzea. He offered consistent protection for junior quarterback JJ Johnson who accounted for more than 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns between passing and rushing.
Theodore Sparks, OL, Sr., Merrillville
The Class 6A senior all-state and all-conference selection offered senior quarterback Angel Nelson protection and opened up running room for senior running back Lavarion Logan’s 2,256 yards from the left tackle spot. Ball State offered him a football scholarship.
George Winfield, OL, Sr., Calumet
The two-way standout was named Class 3A senior all-state and all-conference for his work on the offensive line but also picked up 51 tackles, including eight sacks, and forced a pair of fumbles as a defensive tackle. He registered six tackles for loss in a win against Whiting alone.
Nico Tovar, K/P, Sr., Andrean
Stats: 6 of 9 FGs, 61 of 62 XPs, 79 points
Tovar accounted for 79 points between 6-of-9 made field goal tries and 61-of-62 extra points for the state champion 59ers. Those 61 extra points were seventh most in the state and led all area players. He was an all-conference kicker and Class 2A senior state selection at punter where he averaged 35.4 yards per kick.
Second team offense
Scott Ballentine, QB, So., Andrean
Stats: 222 of 325, 2,860 yards, 27 TDs, 8 INTs
Ballentine led Andrean to its third state championship title in program history in his first season as starter. His 2,860 yards passing were 11th most in the state and fifth most among players expected to return next year. The all-conference quarterback threw for three touchdowns in six games.
Trey Gibson, RB, Jr., Hobart
Stats: 223 carries, 1,655 yards, 33 TDs; 23 catches, 374 yards, 3 TDs
Class 4A schools suffered the same fate 2A schools did when it came to stopping Gibson, who transferred to Hobart from Wheeler. The Class 4A junior all-state and all-conference selection’s 150.4 yards per game were 16th most in the state. He scored in every game, including a pair of five-touchdown efforts against Kankakee Valley and East Chicago.
Camajay Griffin-Terrell, RB, Jr., West Side
Stats: 169 carries, 1,628 yards, 19 TDs
Griffin-Terrell posted video-game like stat lines multiple times with three games of more than 200 yards across nine total, including a 30-carry, 339-yard performance — a single-game program record — the first game out against Phalen. The all-conference running back averaged 180.9 yards per game and would have been over 200 if not for an 18-yarder week two against Calumet, the lone game he was held under 130 yards.
Kyle Haessly, RB, Jr., Hanover Central
Stats: 211 carries, 1,380 yards, 24 TDs
Haessly set program records in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns while leading Hanover Central to its first sectional championship in program history. The all-conference selection started the season with six consecutive games with at least two touchdowns that culminated with a five-touchdown night in a blowout win against Whiting. He also picked up 14.5 tackles for loss, including 4.5 sacks, at linebacker.
Giovani Laurent, WR, Sr., Michigan City
Stats: 48 catches, 619 yards, 5 TDs; 40 carries, 321 yards, 6 TDs; 15 of 30 passes, 216 yards, 1 TD
Laurent did a bit of everything for a Michigan City team that strung together seven consecutive wins, including a double-overtime thriller against Valparaiso in the 5A regional, to reach 5A semistate for the first time in three seasons. He was at his best after switching from quarterback to wide receiver and was named 5A senior all-state and all-conference.
Alonzo Paul, WR, Sr., Andrean
Stats: 68 catches, 712 yards, 6 TDs
Paul earned a spot on the Class 2A senior all-state and all-conference teams for his contributions to Andrean’s state championship team. He caught a pass in all 15 games and scored five of his six touchdowns across a seven-game stretch midway through the fall.
Michael Boone, OL, Sr., Valparaiso
The Class 5A senior all-state and all-conference selection was another key part on a Viking offensive line that helped senior running back Hayden Vinyard to a program-record 2,053 rushing yards. The offensive tackle and guard continues to get looks from a number of NAIA programs interest in taking him to the next level.
Connor Bock, OL, Sr., Hobart
Bock picked up Class 4A senior all-state and all-conference nods for his work on the Hobart offensive line. He helped open up running room for junior running back Trey Gibson to rush for 1,655 yards and 33 touchdowns and gave freshman quarterback Noah Ehlrich plenty of protection. Ehlrich threw only one interception all season thanks, in part, to plenty of time to make decisions in the pocket.
Isaiah Fowler, OL, Jr., Chesterton
Fowler was named Class 6A junior all-state and all-conference. He, like the rest of the Trojan offensive linemen, got accustomed to dropping back in pass protection for senior quarterback Chris Mullen who completed 113 of 212 passes for 1,505 yards and 17 touchdowns. He collected 32 tackles, too.
Joe Jendreas, OL, Jr., Whiting
Jendreas was a bright spot for Whiting having been named Class 2A junior all-state for his work on the Oiler offensive line. He also collected three sacks and 39 total tackles on defense.
Adam Malave, OL, Sr., Lowell
The three-year starter carved out spots on both the Class 4A senior all-state and all-conference teams. Malave helped open running lanes for senior rusher Joey Heuer to go for 1,869 yards and 30 touchdowns on the season.
Sam Brewer, K/P, Sr., Crown Point
Stats: 2 of 5 FGs, 27 of 29 XPs, 33 points
Brewer was named all-conference and will continue his kicking for Division III Claramont-Mudd-Scripps, a combined athletic program for three colleges in southern California.
Honorable mention
Riley Bank, QB, Jr., Lowell; Robby Ballentine, WR, Sr., Andrean; Collin Bergquist, RB, Sr., LaPorte; Patrick Clacks III, WR, So., Andrean; Noah Ehrlich, QB, Fr., Hobart; Jaden Hart, RB, So., Michigan City; Cortez Jones, OL, Sr., TF South; Matt Koontz, QB, So., Hanover Central; Nick Lemon, OL, Sr., Michigan City; Chris Mullen, QB, Sr., Chesterton; Jamarie Murry, WR, Sr., Calumet; Jackson Westmoreland, WR, Sr., Chesterton.