Meet The Times' 2021 All-Area offense

George Winfield, OL, Sr., Calumet

The two-way standout was named Class 3A senior all-state and all-conference for his work on the offensive line but also picked up 51 tackles, including eight sacks, and forced a pair of fumbles as a defensive tackle. He registered six tackles for loss in a win against Whiting alone.

Nico Tovar, K/P, Sr., Andrean

Stats: 6 of 9 FGs, 61 of 62 XPs, 79 points

Tovar accounted for 79 points between 6-of-9 made field goal tries and 61-of-62 extra points for the state champion 59ers. Those 61 extra points were seventh most in the state and led all area players. He was an all-conference kicker and Class 2A senior state selection at punter where he averaged 35.4 yards per kick.

Second team offense

Scott Ballentine, QB, So., Andrean

Stats: 222 of 325, 2,860 yards, 27 TDs, 8 INTs