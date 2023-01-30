Meet The Times 2022 All-Area defense

Here are the Region’s top defensive football players from the 2022 season.

First team

Zach Brown, DL, Sr., Valparaiso

Stats: 41 tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Valparaiso’s defense had a knack for the big play in 2022. Brown was a big part of that, getting penetration on opposing O-line throughout the postseason.

Devin Sain, DL, Sr., Chesterton

Stats: 88 tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Sain was a one-man wrecking crew on the Trojans defensive line. The Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 5A Senior All-Stater ate up ball carries, recording over 85 tackles and forcing four fumbles.

Noah Miller, DL, Sr., Hobart

Stats: 91 tackles, 15 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Northwest Crossroads Conference running backs got to know Miller in the 2022 season. The Hobart D-lineman racked up 15 tackles for loss for the Brickies en route to their shared conference title.

Terrelle Elmore, DL, Jr., Merrillville

Stats: 5 sacks

On a defense with plenty of big names, Elmore’s sometimes went under the radar. Merrillville’s big edge rusher didn’t have any problems with that, though. He’s since gotten interest from FBS schools including an offer from Miami (OH).

Drayk Bowen, LB, Sr., Andrean

Stats: 144 tackles, 19 TFLs, 5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 INTs

There’s not much more to say about Bowen and his production. He’s not only The Times 2022 Defensive Player of the Year but racked up awards, putting him among the best defensive players in the country.

Will Clark, LB, Jr., Crown Point

Stats: 60 tackles

Crown Point took a big step forward in 2022, and their offense — deservedly — gets a lot of the credit. However, it was the defense, and Will Clark, that allowed them to rise to the top of the DAC this past season.

Brennan Balka, LB, Sr., LaPorte

Stats: 129 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Balka was the center of things for LaPorte in 2022. The Slicers linebacker was named an IFCA Class 5A Senior All-State team member for his production.

Alex Ponce, LB, Jr., Calumet

Stats: 131 tackles

Calumet can owe a lot of its defensive success to the play of Alex Ponce. The junior linebacker finished near the top of the area in tackles and figures to be a problem for opposing offenses again next year.

Phillip Roche, DB, Sr., Merrillville

Stats: 51 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble

There might not be anyone in the Region as dynamic on defense as Roche. He does just about everything well. He tackles well, forces turnovers and can disrupt plays in the backfield. Roche will head to Missouri next fall to continue wreaking havoc on SEC offenses.

Tyler VerSchure, DB, Jr., Valparaiso

Stats: 38 tackles, 7 INTs

The ball had a way of finding VerSchure in 2022. Valparaiso struggled at times defensively with surrendering big plays. VerSchure was the opposite, making big plays for his defense and giving the ball back to his offense.

Trey Stephens, DB, Jr., Merrillville

Stats: 32 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT

Stephens transferred to Merrillville from Andrean in the offseason and didn’t look like he missed a beat. Pirates coach Brad Seiss was unsure of where he would play the junior coming into the year, but by season’s end, it didn’t really matter. Whether he lined up at running back, linebacker or defensive back, Stephens made winning plays.

Second team

Roshaun McGee, DL, Jr., Merrillville

Stats: 60 tackles, 9 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 blocked FG

With Terrelle Elmore on the edge, McGee made life difficult for opposing offensive lines. He’d bring pressure up the middle, making it seemingly impossible to slow down the two-man wrecking crew.

Jamari Jefferson, DL, Sr., West Side

Stats: 69 tackles, 26 TFLs, 13.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles

Jefferson didn’t get a ton of credit around the Region in 2022, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t deserved. The Cougars defensive tackle led the area in sacks and recorded a gaudy number of tackles for loss as well. He was as big a reason as any West Side enjoyed the success it did this past season.

Paul Clark, DL, Jr., Crown Point

Clark was instrumental in Crown Point’s defensive success in 2022. He and the Bulldogs defensive line were as strong a unit as there was in the Region.

Colin Foy, DL, Jr., Hanover Central

Stats: 76 tackles, 4.5 sacks

Hanover Central didn’t find itself in many close games in 2022, and Foy is partially responsible for that. Opposing teams just couldn’t find any traction on offense with Foy living in their backfields.

Aidan Barney, LB, Sr., Portage

Stats: 64 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 INTs, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Barney was everything Portage could ask out of a linebacker. He could step up and play the run and was equally adept at taking away passing lanes. His stat line showcases his versatility with two sacks, two picks and a forced fumble all to his name.

Danny Goveia, LB, Sr., Chesterton

Stats: 117 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 forced fumble

Goveia was a tackling machine for the Trojans. Standing at 5-foot-10, Goveia played above his size, coming close to leading the area in tackles and earning himself an IFCA Class 5A Senior All-State nod in the process.

Rahkeem McLin, LB, Sr., Merrillville

Stats: 95 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Another talented name on the Pirates defense, McLin was tasked with being one of Merrillville’s stronger tacklers. Not bad for someone who spent most of his junior season playing with the JV squad.

Nick Johnsen, LB, Jr., Highland

Stats: 134 tackles, 9 TFLs, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble 1 sack, 1 INT

Johnsen looked like a man among boys at times in 2022. His 134 tackles were near the top of the Region.

Gannan Howes, DB, Sr., Hanover Central

Stats: 69 tackles, 1 sack, 7 INTs, 1 forced fumble

Ball hawk. That’s how to describe Howes’ skill set. The Wildcats DB had no trouble taking the ball away from opposing quarterbacks. And with Hanover often up big, teams were often forced to throw it his way.

Connor Cervantes, DB, Sr., Griffith

Stats: 77 tackles, 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles, 1 INT

Defensive backs often get the reputation of being contact-averse or lacking physicality. That isn’t Cervantes. The Griffith senior made 77 tackles and forced three fumbles on the year.

Antonio Barnes, DB, Sr., Andrean

Stats: 94 tackles, 6 TFLs, 3 INTs

Andrean had another defensive player that may have taken more of the headlines, but Barnes was dominant in his own right. Whether it was making plays offensively or starring on the defensive side of the ball, Barnes was a key to the 59ers getting back to Indianapolis.

Honorable mention

Pete Crossin, LB, Sr., Valparaiso; Michael Dzyacky Jr., DB, Sr., Portage; Jimmy Finley, DB, Jr., Andrean; Ryan Hildeman, DL, Sr., Hanover Central; Joseph Jendreas, DL, Sr., Whiting; Charlie Koeppen, LB, Sr., Andrean; Seth Rindfuss, DL, Jr., Lowell; Chris Skinner, LB, Sr., Lowell.