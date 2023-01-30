Meet The Times 2022 All-Area offense

Here are the Region’s top offensive football players from the 2022 season.

First team

JJ Johnson, QB, Sr., Crown Point

Stats: 67 of 115, 1,505 yards, 15 TDs, 157 carries, 1,208 yards, 29 TDs

Johnson was a nightmare to stop on the ground and through the air this season. Known for his legs, Johnson was adept at finding open receivers and making the opposition pay if they tried to stack the box. His performance earned him The Times 2022 Offensive Player of the Year.

Travis Davis II, RB, Jr., Valparaiso

Stats: 178 carries, 1,065 yards, 11 TDs

Davis was limited to just nine of his team’s 14 games in 2022, but he did more than enough in that limited time to earn a First Team nod. After returning against Chesterton in the sectional on a limited basis, Davis tallied yardage totals of 111, 277 and 202 to help Valparaiso capture the Class 5A state title.

, RB, Sr., Hobart

Stats: 262 carries, 1,844 yards, 26 TDs, 23 catches, 286 yards, 3 TDs

Gibson finished second in the area in rushing yards as the catalyst for one of the Region’s best offenses. The Brickies No. 3 will head to Marian next fall after wrapping up one of Northwest Indiana’s more memorable careers at tailback.

Justin Marshall, RB, Sr., Merrillville

Stats: 186 carries, 1,296 yards, 18 TDs, 36 catches, 684 yards, 6 TDs

Merrillville’s do-it-all Marshall made the move to running back this season to maximize his touches. The Colorado State recruit didn’t disappoint, continuing to showcase his big-play ability out of the backfield, tallying over 1,900 all-purpose yards.

Patrick Clacks III, WR, Jr., Andrean

Stats: 70 catches, 1,016 yards, 13 TDs

Andrean’s star wide receiver put himself on the map in 2022. The junior earned himself a three-star rating by 247 and received offers from UConn, Central Michigan, Ball State and California. Clacks was Billy Henry’s favorite target on the team’s run to the Class 2A state title game.

Jordan Woods, WR, Sr., Hammond Central

Stats: 22 catches, 402 yards, 4 TDs, 26 of 46, 501 yards, 8 TDs, 67 carries, 784, 9 TDs

There wasn’t much Jordan Woods didn’t do for Hammond Central in 2022. The Wolves asked him to line up at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. His stats make it evident as to why. As one of the best athletes in the area, Woods accumulated yards passing, receiving and rushing. Woods heads to Eastern Illinois next fall.

Isaiah Fowler, OL, Sr., Chesterton

Fowler will play defensive tackle for Valparaiso at the next level, but he was one of the most feared offensive lineman during his time at the prep level. 2022 was no different as Fowler was an Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 5A Senior All-State selection on the O-line.

Matt Hofer, OL, Jr., Valparaiso

The Vikings came into 2022 with question marks at offensive line. Matt Hofer helped quell those fears as he led a Valparaiso offensive line that powered its run-heavy offense all the way to a state crown.

De’Eric Mister, OL, Sr., West Side

For the most part, West Side’s opponents knew what the Cougars were going: run it behind Mister. Despite that, teams couldn’t stop them. Mister routinely opened holes for the area’s leading rusher, Camajay Griffin Terrell. Mister heads to Minnesota next fall.

Logan Popropinski, OL, Sr., Crown Point

JJ Johnson gets a lot of the credit for the Bulldogs’ offensive revolution in 2022. But one of the biggest differences from 2021 to this past season was the time and space Johnson was given to operate. Popropinski was a key cog in that group.

Morris Smoot, OL, Sr., Merrillville

Smoot played two ways for Merrillville, blocking for Jaylen Thomas and Justin Marshall and being a thorn in the side of opposing offensive lines. Smoot was the driving force in the trenches for one of Indiana’s best offenses in 2022.

Cody Fischl, K/P, Sr., Crown Point

Stats: 2 of 3 FGs, 51 of 56 XPs, 57 points

Crown Point’s offense didn’t stall often, but the few times it did, Fischl was there to pick up the pieces, hitting twice from outside of 20 yards. Fischl was also automatic on point after attempts, missing just a handful of his 50-plus attempts.

Second team

Jaylen Thomas, QB, Sr., Merrillville

Stats: 119 of 217, 2,101 yards, 16 TDs

Replacing Angel Nelson was never going to be easy, but Thomas made it about as easy as it could have been. Once Thomas found his footing in the Pirates offense, he couldn’t be stopped. Merrillville once again produced one of the state’s most prolific offenses with him at the helm.

Camajay Griffin Terrell, RB, Sr., West Side

Stats: 230 carries, 1,924 yards, 26 TDs

West Side didn’t have a quarterback coming into 2022, so head coach Alger Boswell got creative. On a majority of snaps, it was Griffin Terrell on the receiving end operating as a pseudo-wildcat quarterback. Despite the team’s knowing he was getting the ball almost every play, the speedy Griffin Terrell proved tough to stop. He led the area in rushing yards and scoring on the season.

Kyle Haessly, RB, Sr., Hanover Central

Stats: 128 carries, 1,243 yards, 28 TDs

Haessly’s numbers are eye-popping. 28 touchdowns on just 128 carries. One wonders the type of numbers he could have put up if he didn’t spend most second halves on the sideline. Haessly was the centerpiece for a Wildcats team that enjoyed an undefeated regular season and a Greater South Shore Conference title.

Xavier Williams, RB, Jr., Lake Central

Stats: 223 carries, 1,451 yards, 13 touchdowns

Lake Central was a tough out in 2022 and a lot of that can be credited to Williams. The bruising back amassed over 1,400 yards to spark Lake Central’s resurgence.

Cody Johnston, WR, Sr., Hobart

Stats: 36 catches, 472 yards, 5 TDs

Despite a broken thumb, Johnston still managed to be one of the most productive receivers in the area. He only missed one game with the injury and continued to deliver with a light cast on his hand. Johnston’s true talent lies in pole vault where he’ll star at Illinois next year.

TJ Caldwell, WR, Jr., Calumet

Stats: 47 catches, 1,249 yards, 16 TDs

Caldwell led the area in receiving yards, converting his catches into long gains. With him as Andrew Marcum’s primary target, the Warriors’ offense proved hard to slow down.

Chastin Beckette, OL, Sr., Michigan City

Michigan City’s season didn’t quite go according to plan, but Beckette was a bright spot for the Wolves. He regularly opened holes for Jaden Hart, who’s earned Power 5 attention as a three-star recruit.

Aidan Duerig, OL, Sr., Crown Point

Crown Point had a big offensive line in 2022. No one fit that mold better than Duerig. Measuring in at 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, Duerig was trouble for opposing front sevens, helping the Bulldogs dominate the line of scrimmage all season long.

Jeff Meschede, OL, Jr., Crown Point

The Bulldogs offensive line was a group of people movers in 2022, and Meschede was important in that success. The Crown Point junior was selected to the IFCA’s Class 6A Junior All-State team.

Isaak Schuitema, OL, Sr., Valparaiso

Schuitema had hardly touched the field at the varsity level coming into 2022. After winning a state title, however, Schuitema earned the respect as one of the best offensive linemen in the state, making the IFCA’s Class 5A Senior All-State team.

Diego Verduzco, OL, Sr., Hobart

A former NFL offensive lineman, Brickies coach Craig Osika prides his teams on their play in the trenches. Verduzco was the leader on one of the better units in the area, helping Hobart to a share of the Northwest Crossroads title.

Honorable

mention

Riley Bank, QB, Sr., Lowell; David Flores, WR, Sr., Calumet; Jaden Hart, RB, Jr. Michigan City; Ayden Silver, ATH, So., River Forest.

