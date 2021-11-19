Merrillville can't get over semistate hump, losing to Westfield, again

He finished 9-of-20 passing for 77 yards and one interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Logan took 29 carries for 164 yards but was limited to two or fewer yards on 12 touches. He said that falling behind early against a team like Westfield proved too tough to overcome.

“I feel like we put our head down early offensively and defensively,” Logan said. “We just put our heads down. We should have finished stronger. We prepared as hard as we could. That’s just a really good team.”

Seiss told his players to take their time consoling one another after the loss. He was in no rush to leave.

He reminded his players of what they’d just gone through. The senior class won 40 games across four seasons while claiming three sectional and three regional titles in the process. And they did so amid a global pandemic unlike anything the program has faced.

“Yeah, you want to play your best football,” Seiss said. “But you’re playing a really good team. You don’t want to discount what we’ve done because for us to get here three straight years is quite an accomplishment and says a lot about our kids, says a lot about our coaching staff, says a lot about the quality of football that we’re playing year in and year out.”