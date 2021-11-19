Merrillville can't get over semistate hump, losing to Westfield, again

WESTFIELD — Merrillville’s path to Lucas Oil Stadium and the Class 6A state finals remains blocked by the greater Indianapolis area.
The Westfield Shamrocks ended the Pirates’ postseason run at semistate for a second consecutive season, this year jumping out to a 13-point lead within the first four minutes and going on to win 48-19. Carmel beat Merrillville the season before last.
Merrillville stands winless in eight semistate appearances. Six of those losses— including six across the last 16 seasons — have been against Indianapolis-area programs. The other two were against Fort Wayne Snider.
“They’re battle tested with the people they play every single week,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “Us adjusting to speed, physicality, just the level of play is tough. You compile some mistakes. So you look at our season, things went our way the entire year. We were them to everybody else. We didn’t respond to adversity very well. We just didn’t.”
Westfield outgained Merrillville 119 yards to 19 in the first quarter while building a 13-0 lead. The Pirates' offense found its rhythm midway through the second quarter with senior running back Lavarion Logan breaking through for the first of his two touchdowns from 34 yards out to make it 13-7 with 5:55 left before half to seemingly breathe life into the visiting sideline.
But the Shamrocks responded. Twice they converted on third down while marching 63 yards on 11 plays the ensuing drive to lead 20-7 at the half. Their touchdown before the break was a play fake where senior quarterback Maximus Webster faked walking toward the sideline as senior running back Micah Hauser took a direct snap 3 yards in for a score.
That sort of play calling proved hard to keep up with.
“We matched up really well,” Merrillville senior defensive tackle Kenneth Grant said. “They threw a couple of trick plays at us early. When people do trick plays you can’t really do anything about it.”
Merrillville (12-1) punted on its first drive of the second half. Westfield (12-1) scored and the game got out of hand as the No. 2 Shamrocks claimed a spot at Lucas Oil against No. 1 Center Grove for a second consecutive season.
“We could have taken it to 13-7 at the half,” Seiss said. “It could have been maybe a little different of a game. They made a bunch of plays when it mattered. They’re a good football team, battle tested. We just picked a bad time to make mistakes and you can’t make mistakes against a really good team.”
Westfield disguised coverages and kept the Merrillville offense guessing where pressure would come from throughout the night. Pirates' senior quarterback Angel Nelson was routinely moved around the pocket and got sacked five times.
He finished 9-of-20 passing for 77 yards and one interception that was returned for a touchdown.
Logan took 29 carries for 164 yards but was limited to two or fewer yards on 12 touches. He said that falling behind early against a team like Westfield proved too tough to overcome.
“I feel like we put our head down early offensively and defensively,” Logan said. “We just put our heads down. We should have finished stronger. We prepared as hard as we could. That’s just a really good team.”
Seiss told his players to take their time consoling one another after the loss. He was in no rush to leave.
He reminded his players of what they’d just gone through. The senior class won 40 games across four seasons while claiming three sectional and three regional titles in the process. And they did so amid a global pandemic unlike anything the program has faced.
“Yeah, you want to play your best football,” Seiss said. “But you’re playing a really good team. You don’t want to discount what we’ve done because for us to get here three straight years is quite an accomplishment and says a lot about our kids, says a lot about our coaching staff, says a lot about the quality of football that we’re playing year in and year out.”
Merrillville proved once again to be the class of 6A teams in the Region.
Indianapolis just got in the way again.
“Falling short, that’s something that happens,” Logan said. “I feel bad for myself, but I’m glad I made it with this group of guys.”