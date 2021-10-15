Merrillville completes sweep of DAC with big win over Chesterton

MERRILLVILLE — Few teams have run through the Duneland Athletic Conference like Merrillville did this season.
Adding Friday’s 40-6 win over Chesterton, the Times No. 1 Pirates averaged a 32-point victory in conference play. Only Lake Central held the Pirates under 40 points and Merrillville held six of seven DAC opponents to 14 points or fewer.
“I thought we’d be good (this season). I didn’t know if we’d have some of the scores that we’ve had but I felt pretty good about what we had coming back,” coach Brad Seiss said. “We wanted to complete the DAC season, finish with a win and have an undefeated season. It was important.”
The win was Seiss’ 50th as a head coach. He took over the Pirates in 2015.
Junior Justin Marshall was the star Friday, racking up 232 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The biggest play was an 88-yard score in the third quarter when Marshall caught a ball over the middle and just outran the Trojans secondary for the last 70 yards or so.
“This is my first time ever doing this, ever winning a DAC championship. Coach said it was important to him so I had to come and play,” the Calumet transfer said. “It’s been a great experience. I’m glad that I transferred here.”
Merrillville started early. Running back Lavarion Logan took the handoff on the first play from scrimmage, sidestepped a defender at the line of scrimmage and scampered 48 yards to the Chesterton 21-yard line. He put Merrillville (9-0, 7-0) on the board three plays later with a 12-yard touchdown run.
Logan had four carries for 69 yards on that possession. He finished with 13 for 129.
The next drive was Marshall’s. He was targeted four times and caught three passes, the last one for a 51-yard score.
“We felt good about some of the pieces we had coming back this season, a good offensive line and a good quarterback, a good tailback. The receivers have really stepped up from Justin Marshall to Silas Mathis to Tyrese Frazier. And our defense has really grown up throughout the year,” Seiss said.
The Trojans (6-3, 4-3) had a worst-case scenario late in the first quarter when quarterback Chris Mullen was tackled awkwardly by Jordan Magee. Mullen was taken into the locker room with trainers but returned about midway through the second quarter.
Chesterton coach Mark Peterson said he’ll be evaluated this week.
“He’s a competitor and he wanted to play,” Peterson said.
Mullen was hit as he threw later in the second quarter. His pass popped into the air and Merrillville defensive back Devin Jarrett intercepted it and ran 85 yards for another Pirates touchdown.
Merrillville gets Crown Point in two weeks to open the Class 6A sectional. Chesterton will play Portage.
“I still feel really positive coming out of this because (Merrillville) is a good football team. This is isn’t a situation where we just really underperformed. That’s a good football team,” Peterson said. “This exposed some things for us that we’ve probably got to get in a little better position on but we’ve just got to get ready for sectionals, get ready for Portage.”