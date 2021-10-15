Merrillville completes sweep of DAC with big win over Chesterton

MERRILLVILLE — Few teams have run through the Duneland Athletic Conference like Merrillville did this season.

Adding Friday’s 40-6 win over Chesterton, the Times No. 1 Pirates averaged a 32-point victory in conference play. Only Lake Central held the Pirates under 40 points and Merrillville held six of seven DAC opponents to 14 points or fewer.

“I thought we’d be good (this season). I didn’t know if we’d have some of the scores that we’ve had but I felt pretty good about what we had coming back,” coach Brad Seiss said. “We wanted to complete the DAC season, finish with a win and have an undefeated season. It was important.”

The win was Seiss’ 50th as a head coach. He took over the Pirates in 2015.

Junior Justin Marshall was the star Friday, racking up 232 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The biggest play was an 88-yard score in the third quarter when Marshall caught a ball over the middle and just outran the Trojans secondary for the last 70 yards or so.