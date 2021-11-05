Merrillville cruises past Lafayette Jeff for third straight sectional championship

“They’re well-coached. They do a good job. We tried to do as much as we could to mimic the speed and that type of thing but you can’t really do it until you see it. Once you finally do, it lights up,” Seiss said. “The first quarter was a little sloppy and we had some chances but I’m proud of our kids for fighting and figuring things out in that second quarter.”

Early in that second frame, Lafayette Jeff returned the favor and stopped Merrillville on fourth down inside the Bronchos' 5-yard line. On the next play, though, the Pirates defense got to running back Brandon Norton in the end zone for the safety and the game’s first points.

On the play after that, Nelson hit Silas Mathis over the top for a 48-yard touchdown. After Jaiden Almaraz’s kick, the Pirates led 9-0.

“The safeties were down and I told Silas, ‘If I throw it out there, go get it.’ He chased it down and made a great play,” Nelson said. “As soon as that happened, we knew we had to jump on them and not let our foot off the gas.”