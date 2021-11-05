Merrillville cruises past Lafayette Jeff for third straight sectional championship

LAFAYETTE — Merrillville left the Region for the sectional final Friday but did to Lafayette Jefferson what it’s done to teams in Northwest Indiana all year.
The Pirates kept their title hopes alive with a 42-14 win over the Bronchos in Tippecanoe County.
“A championship is a championship, at the end of the day. We’ve got bigger things to accomplish but it’s still a championship,” senior quarterback Angel Nelson said. “We’re happy.”
It’s the third consecutive sectional title for the Pirates (11-0).
“You can’t get to the regional without winning the sectional. The want to play another game by our guys, a chance now to get a home game, it's important,” coach Brad Seiss said.
To advance required overcoming a slow start, though. Lafayette Jeff (7-4) moved the ball down the field relatively easily on its first drive, moving 60 yards quickly. A fast-paced, no-huddle offense was a wrinkle the Pirates hadn’t seen much this season.
The Bronchos took it all the way to the goal line, then went for it on fourth down with inches to go but the Pirates defense brought down quarterback Brady Preston in the backfield.
“They’re well-coached. They do a good job. We tried to do as much as we could to mimic the speed and that type of thing but you can’t really do it until you see it. Once you finally do, it lights up,” Seiss said. “The first quarter was a little sloppy and we had some chances but I’m proud of our kids for fighting and figuring things out in that second quarter.”
Early in that second frame, Lafayette Jeff returned the favor and stopped Merrillville on fourth down inside the Bronchos' 5-yard line. On the next play, though, the Pirates defense got to running back Brandon Norton in the end zone for the safety and the game’s first points.
On the play after that, Nelson hit Silas Mathis over the top for a 48-yard touchdown. After Jaiden Almaraz’s kick, the Pirates led 9-0.
“The safeties were down and I told Silas, ‘If I throw it out there, go get it.’ He chased it down and made a great play,” Nelson said. “As soon as that happened, we knew we had to jump on them and not let our foot off the gas.”
Lavarion Logan added a 32-yard scoring run and Justin Marshall got into the end zone on a run and again on a pass before halftime. The Pirates' lead was 29-0 at the break.
Logan’s 3-yard TD run early in the third quarter triggered the running clock for the remainder and Marshall’s 33-yard run on a jet play was Merrillville’s final score.
Logan had 219 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Marshall scored three times while picking up 156 total yards.
The Bronchos tried to make things interesting in the second half, recovering a pair of onside kicks after two Preston touchdowns.
“Credit to them for coming out strong and putting up a fight. We just stuck our feet in the ground and some of our big time guys made plays,” Seiss said.
Merrillville will host Penn in the regional next week. The Kingsmen beat Chesterton.