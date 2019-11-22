CARMEL — Merrillville senior quarterback Aahric Whitehead dropped back to pass midway through the third quarter and was immediately drilled by a Carmel defender.
The hard hit caused the senior to drop the ball, and senior linebacker Ty Wise scooped up the fumble and ran it 55 yards for a touchdown.
It was that type of night for the Pirates.
Carmel overwhelmed Merrillville 38-17 to claim its 13th semistate title — tied for the third most in IHSAA history — and advanced to its second straight Class 6A state championship game.
The Pirates’ noteworthy season, which featured its 12th sectional crown and seventh regional title, fell one game short of their first state championship appearance in 43 years, and Merrillville coach Brad Seiss wouldn’t let them forget that.
While the Greyhounds celebrated loudly with their home fans, Seiss brought his team together one final time and reminded them of what they had accomplished. After all, the Pirates’ pair of defeats this season were against other high-level programs.
“Last year we went 7-4, and obviously we were happy with improving off of (a 1-9 season) before,” Seiss said. “But were excited to take it to the next level, and for our only two losses to be to two teams that are in the state championships (the other being Valparaiso), obviously it tells a lot about the type of team that we are.”
Carmel running back Dylan Downing scored on a 51-yard highlight reel run at the end of the first quarter to get the Greyhounds on the board. The senior carved up Merrillville’s defense with a variety of moves and broke three tackles on his way to the end zone.
On the ensuing drive, the Pirates bounced back with a 30-yard field goal from junior kicker Austin Pupek early in the second quarter to get back in the game. However, Merrillville (11-2) wouldn’t score again until the fourth quarter, when the game was all but over.
“They kind of imposed their will up front,” Seiss said. “We had opportunities obviously to get it to 7-7 there and get a little moment. That would’ve been big, but we just couldn’t get a third down stop or make a tackle here or there. Obviously, they’re a really good football team.
Carmel (10-3) finished the night with 350 yards of total offense, headlined by wide receiver Colton Parker. The junior hauled in five catches for 114 yards and two scores, while junior defensive back A’Veyawn Madry snagged a pick-six and Whitehead had 3-yard touchdown run in the last few minutes to close out the year for the Pirates.
After Seiss gave his postgame speech, linebacker Davin Latiker encouraged his teammates to huddle up for one last breakdown. Instead of focusing solely on the loss, he emphasized how remarkable Merrillville’s turnaround was been.
“We’ve been together from the start. We battled.” said Latiker, who had a handful of tackles. “It’s a brotherhood that we made this year. We brought back the tradition and determination of Pirate football. Bringing it together for the last time meant a lot to me.”
As a four-year varsity player and three-year starter, the senior remembers how it felt to only have one victory in 2017. Back then, a chance to play at Lucas Oil Stadium seemed impossible, and although the Pirates fell just short of that opportunity, he thinks they should still be proud of what they achieved.
“We just had to build it from the ground up,” Latiker said. “We told each other that this is a different culture like, ‘We’re starting now, and we’re not letting go.” We did everything as a team, and we loved each other for that. We didn’t take plays off, no days off, no practices off.
“We were all gas and no brakes.”