Merrillville football placed on probation by IHSAA

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville football program has been placed on probation through next summer.

The IHSAA Executive Committee said in a press release that two assistant coaches, defensive coordinator Josh Sabinas and assistant Brian West, contacted student-athletes enrolled at other member schools, in violation of IHSAA rules.

The IHSAA release stated, "This probation is a severe type of warning. It is official notice that unacceptable and serious violations have occurred, are a matter of record and future incidents may result in the team being suspended from future IHSAA Football Tournaments."

Merrillville football finished the season 9-3, losing in the regional final to eventual state champion Valparaiso. The Pirates were ranked No. 6 in the AP Class 5A poll at the end of the regular season.

The IHSAA's press release said that Sabinas and West were suspended for the first three games of the the 2022 season and not allowed to scout opponents during that three-week period.

"Further violations by Coach Sabinas and Coach West will result in the revocation of their coaching accreditation," the press release read.

Morton football was handed a similar probation this summer. In Morton's case, the IHSAA suspended Morton assistant coach Henry Johnson for six weeks. Johnson had texted players from other member institutions with the intent of convincing them to play for Morton, according to the IHSAA.

Also in the press release, the IHSAA said it had issued a warning to Hammond Academy volleyball for having two players participate in multiple games without having an approved transfer on file.

As a result, the matches in which the two players participated in were forfeited and the players suspended until their "transfer report was submitted and ruled upon," according to the release.