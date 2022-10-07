Merrillville gets past Lake Central

MERRILLVILLE — Two fumbles in the red zone. Two long runs given up. Six penalties for 55 yards.

Merrillville made the sort of mistakes coach Brad Seiss says his team can’t afford if it wants to make a deep run in the Class 5A tournament. But the Pirates managed to do the most important thing by the end of Friday night.

Win.

“We stuck together tonight,” senior linebacker Phillip Roche said after Merrillville defeated Lake Central 24-10. “It wasn’t perfect but we did what we needed to do.”

Roche and the Merrillville defense twice allowed Lake Central junior running back Xavier Williams to break through for large gains and twice paid for it.

Williams’s 57 yarder on his third touch set up a field goal midway through the first quarter in response to Merrillville’s three-play, 49-yard opening touchdown drive that ended with senior quarterback Jaylen Thomas punching a run in from 1 yard away.

Late in the first half, Williams broke free for a 63-yard touchdown drive to bring the game to its 14-10 Merrillville halftime advantage. Pirate sophomore receiver John Peters hauled in a 14-yard touchdown reception from Thomas midway through the second quarter.

Those two Williams carries accounted for 120 of Lake Central’s 150 yards in the first half. The Indians (4-4, 3-3) totaled just 71 total yards of offense in the game beyond those two carries.

Merrillville, meanwhile, moved the ball with ease. The Pirates (7-1, 5-1) racked up 518 yards but struggled the closer they got to the end zone. The Pirates fumbled twice on two red zone trips in the third quarter before Marshall put the game away with a 13-yard rushing score with 1:33 left in the third.

“We gave them life in the end of the half and we had those two turnovers before we could really extend it to a two-score lead but then we finally did,” Seiss said. “Justin Marshall played great. The defense played great. We did what we needed to do.”

Roche himself saved four points early. He made up about 5 yards and lunged for a shoe-string tackle of Williams to save a would-be touchdown midway through the first quarter on a drive Lake Central settled for a field goal on.

Roche, a 247Sports three-star prospect, plays almost everywhere in the secondary. At times he lined up at free safety. Other times strong. He even shaded around at linebacker and after convincing during the offseason plays some offense, too. He caught two passes for 18 yards to go along with four tackles.

Roche holds scholarship offers from the likes of Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska and Purdue. A leader on the Pirates defense, he intends to make a commitment in the coming weeks.

Where does he see himself playing in college?

“Anywhere,” he said. “I like (playing multiple spots). It allows me to use a lot of my different talents.”

Thomas finished the night 16-of-28 passing for 269 yards. Marshall remained his favored target, having caught eight passes for 124 yards to go along with 28 rushes for 207 yards. Williams ran 18 times for 142 yards to lead Lake Central.

“We’ve had so many games where we haven’t faced as much adversity as this,” Seiss said. “It’s good to fight through that stuff because that’s what it’s like in the playoffs. It’s good to win when we didn’t necessarily play well and step up when we needed to.”