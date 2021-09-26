Merrillville gunslinger Angel Nelson a steady facilitator with state aspirations

“Me and Angel, we be hanging out all the time,” Marshall said. “We throw routes after and before practice, like we meet up at the field and throw routes so we get that chemistry right.”

Intangibles aside, Nelson has been utterly dominant through six games as Merrillville has shellacked its way around the Region. He has racked up 1,402 passing yards, completing 65 of 98 attempts, and has thrown 18 touchdowns and one interception.

But he wouldn’t know that.

“We like to just focus on that week, don’t look at any other week and just work as hard as we can throughout the week,” Nelson said.

Nelson lets his game do the talking, but Seiss laid on the compliments after his gunslinger’s latest showcase.

“People always want to talk about how good our receivers are and have been,” Seiss said. “And they are really good. You don’t want to say say they’re not, but the fact that Angel puts it to ‘em in stride, the fact he gets the ball out in rhythm, it says a lot about the player he is.”

Marshall's big-play ability is electrifying and adds a lethal element to a receiving corps that features talented receivers Tyrese Frazier and Silas Mathis.