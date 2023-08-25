MERRILLVILLE — JQ Johnson doesn’t know what he doesn’t know. Merrillville may be better for it.

The Pirates sophomore running back registered a single varsity carry last season but certainly doesn’t look that green through his first two games as a starter.

“The way (Pirates running backs) coach (Denzel) Pierce worked me this summer, he worked me to run fast, play hard and get off the ball fast. Execute,” Johnson said. “In football, it’s the next man up. (Pierce) told me today ‘We gotta grow up fast.’”

Johnson looks pretty grown. He already has 321 yards on his first 41 totes this season, including 173 and two touchdowns in Merrillville’s 31-12 win over Hobart Friday.

The Pirates had 23 first downs, with quarterback Dontae Pope adding 141 rushing yards, as well. They capitalized on and created opportunities, picking up the yardage on an early fourth and short, blocking a field goal and a point after attempt and converting a Hobart penalty into points late in the first half.

Johnson had 49 yards during the opening drive for the Pirates (2-0). They swallowed almost six minutes on the 88-yard possession, with Johnson and Pope exploiting gaps in the Brickies’ run fits.

“(Johnson) had a good offseason weight room-wise and we knew there was a lot of potential there,” coach Brad Seiss said. “As summer went along we were like ‘Man, he’s running it pretty well. He’s really running it pretty well.’ The first time that we went live contact and people were struggling to tackle him, we realized he’s a pretty dang good player.”

Hobart (1-1) got a stop on Merrillville’s next drive and the Pirate punted from near midfield. The Brickies were called for running into the kicker, which turned a fourth down with five yards to go into one with only a yard to go. Merrillville picked it up just before the end of the first quarter, then went on to score on Pope’s 34-yard quarterback draw.

Johnson broke the game open after that. He took a handoff from the shotgun, slipped a tackle near the line of scrimmage and sprinted 55 yards for another touchdown to give the Pirates a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.

The only real blemish in Merrillvill’s first half was an on-side kick attempt that they weren’t able to recover.

“We came out very sharp, scored on our first three drives before we had a little lull there in the second quarter when I made a bad decision trying to be aggressive with a kick. We gave them a short field when our defense was playing pretty well,” Seiss said.

Willy Shearer got the Brickies on the board late in the second quarter when he bounced a 4-yard run around the left side for a score. One of the Pirates got a finger on Zander Lankford’s subsequent kick.

Merrillville was forced to punt from inside its own 20 but Hobart was unable to take advantage. The Pirates blocked Lankford’s field goal attempt and then drove 71 yards in less than a minute to set up a 26-yard Jovanni Martinez kick as time expired. The Pirates led 24-6 at the break.

“We had two good two-minute drive possessions to end the first half. This one with a field goal and last week with a touchdown,” Seiss said. “We’ve just got to keep getting better. We know we’ll have to be better next week.

The Pirates will play at Crown Point next week in a game that will likely have significant Duneland Athletic Conference implications. The Bulldogs won a 48-40 meeting a year ago.

“The biggest opponent that high school football teams have early in the season is themselves. We’ve just got to execute better. We know (Crown Point) is going to be well-coach and have good players,” Seiss said. “We just know we’re going to have to play a very good football game against a very good football team.”

Merrillville added a second-half score on a 17-yard Pope keeper. Johnny Sorensen scored from eight yards out for the Brickies.

PHOTOS: Andrean hosts Valparaiso in high school football