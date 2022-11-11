Merrillville laments missed chances in narrow regional loss

VALPARAISO — Merrillville senior Justin Marshall tripped running his route while senior quarterback Jaylen Thomas unloaded a long ball looking desperately to conjure up two-minute magic.

Marshall rolled over and turned in time to see Valparaiso junior safety Tyler VerSchure occupy the area he was heading. VerSchure intercepted the deep pass to seal a 15-14 Valparaiso regional victory on Friday night.

Marshall got up and with his teammates chased down VerSchure but by then it was too late. Merrillville’s dynamic offense received a pair of opportunities in the closing minutes to orchestrate a comeback but fell short both times.

“We gave ourselves a chance to win the game,” senior Payton Young said. “They made a play.”

VerSchure said he could hardly believe what happened.

“As soon as I saw (Marshall) down I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t drop this,’” VerSchure said.

He wouldn’t. And while Merrillville’s final offensive play of the game by no means decided the outcome it was indicative of just how frustrating it was at times for the Pirates to kick into gear on a night which they scored their second-fewest points on the season.

Marshall rushed nine times for just 4 yards. He caught four passes for 36. Senior Phillip Roche caught four passes for 118 yards. But twice in the final four minutes Merrillville’s offense took the field with a potential game-winning score looming only to come up short, first on downs and then on the final interception.

Merrillville coach Brad Seiss reminded his players not to look at any one play or decision for the loss though he questioned his own.

The Pirates (9-3) opted to forego a field goal try from the shadow of the Vikings field goal posts at the end of the first half with a 14-9 lead and instead tried for a touchdown that resulted in a loss of yards.

“I’m angry at myself for decisions that I made,” Seiss said. “Should have kicked the field goal at the end of the half. We kind of gave them momentum. Not good. Obviously we had chances. We made mistakes. All that. I feel that I could have done better and I know every kid feels the same way. It sucks to see this team lose.”

Merrillville began the season with high expectations having gone to semistate the three previous seasons in Class 6A. But now being in Class 5A, it seemingly allowed the Pirates a cleaner look at making it down to Indianapolis.

The lofty internal goals made the fall hurt just a little more.

“That obviously makes it disappointing,” Seiss said. “But these kids did great things.”

Great things like those three regional championships for the senior class across four years. Great things like 42 wins for that same group and just eight losses. Great things like the defensive stop on fourth-and-inches to give the Pirate offense the ball at their own 16 with 2:22 left and a chance to win another regional title on Friday.

Merrillville’s final hope to extend its season another week ended with the interception. And while some Pirates players consoled one another walking back to the locker room one final time Young insisted he would hold his head high.

“We lost but that was a hard-fought game,” he said. “I’m proud of this team. Give those guys over there respect. They made the plays we couldn’t.”

