MERRILLVILLE — Times No. 2 Merrillville leads No. 3 Chesterton 13-0 at half thanks to a pair of goal-line stands.
The Pirates stopped Chesterton twice inside their 2-yard line to hold the Trojans scoreless. Meanwhile, Eddie Schultz scored a 2-yard touchdown to make it 6-0 in the first quarter before Peter Rodriguez went 74 yards to the house in the second.
Merrillville will receive the ball to start the second half.