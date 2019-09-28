MERRILLVILLE — Just before the end of the third quarter, tackle Martes Lewis’s knee brace came undone and Justyn Jones ran in to replace him. The Merrillville offensive line shuffled around, with Jones ending up at left guard.
Jones blocked down on the LaPorte defensive tackle lined up on his inside shoulder, driving two Slicers away from the play.
“(Jones) played the position before, but he (hasn't practiced) there. I actually think he made the wrong block,” Pirates running back Damian Dixon said. “It came out good.”
Dixon made a cut toward the enormous hole left in Jones’s wake and ran 52 yards for a touchdown that sparked a frustrated Pirates' sideline. Before that, Merrillville turned the ball over on downs three times and threw a pair of interceptions.
“With homecoming, some things going on during the week, the weather, things are way off schedule, but the bottom line is all of that stuff could happen next week, too,” Pirates coach Brad Seiss said. “Whether it's penalties, turnovers, dropped balls, you’ve just got to fix that stuff. We can learn a lot off of this but we know next week that can’t happen.”
Times No. 2 Merrillville shut out LaPorte 21-0 Saturday in a rescheduled Duneland Athletic Conference game at Demaree Stadium.
“We did a good job against their running attack. We allowed a couple pass plays that we weren’t really happy about but any time you have a shutout you’re excited about that,” Seiss said. “(LaPorte) moves the ball a lot. When we needed to get a stop, we did.”
Darius Schultz scored first for the Pirates (6-0, 4-0), running it in from 14 yards with 4:07 left in the first quarter. Schultz and Dixon combined for 152 yards on 23 carries with three touchdowns. Jeremiah Howard had eight catches for 103 yards.
The Slicers (1-5, 1-3) stopped Merrillville at the LaPorte 2-yard line early in the second quarter. Collin Bergquist intercepted an Aahric Whitehead pass just before the break.
Schultz scored his second touchdown with a 16-yard run in the fourth quarter.
“We always thought we could compete. We always thought we owned the DAC but we just had a couple mishaps (in recent seasons),” Dixon said. “We’re back on top and we’re trying to prove that to everybody.”
Merrillville plays at Valparaiso next week in what may amount to be for the de facto DAC championship.
“I don’t think we were looking ahead (to Valparaiso) but I don’t know if we were 100 percent focused, either,” Seiss said. “It’s fun for kids, the school, the coaching staff, everybody, to be involved in a big game. We’ve got great support from parents and the student body. You look forward to playing in a really big game. You only get so many.”