Merrillville receivers highlight big plays against Hobart

MERRILLVILLE — Angel Nelson’s job is easy when his receivers can run past the defense on a consistent basis.
The Merrillville quarterback waited for his pass catchers to get a step on Hobart’s defenders on Friday night and then the senior quarterback let the ball fly. The result was big play after big play as Nelson finished with 263 passing yards in a 41-14 win over the Brickies.
"I have 100% confidence in all of my receivers," Nelson said. "All of them work hard. We all stay after practice to make sure we're all on the same page."
Nelson set the tone early, hitting senior receiver Tyrese Frazier for a 28-yard completion on Merrillville’s first play from scrimmage. Lavarion Logan finished off the opening drive with a rushing touchdown, but it was all Nelson and his favorite receivers from there.
The quarterback found Jakar Ward on a 34-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter and then he connected with Frazier for a 48-yard score on the second play of the second quarter. Both touchdowns were the result of the receivers catching the ball and leaving the Brickies in a cloud of synthetic turf.
"(Our receivers) are stepping up," Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. "A lot of them were junior varsity kids last year. They're doing a nice job when the quarterback gets them the ball of doing something nice afterward."
Not to be outdone by his senior classmates, Silas Mathis added a 34-yard touchdown of his own late in the second quarter. The score was sweet relief for Mathis after he had a 58-yard touchdown wiped out by a penalty earlier in the drive. The Pirates went into the locker room with a 28-7 lead and Nelson’s night was done, giving way to reserve quarterback Jaylen Thomas in the second half.
As prolific as Merrillville’s offense was in the first two quarters, the defense was just as stout. The Brickies were limited to just one first down in the first quarter and Hobart didn’t cross midfield until its fifth drive of the game. The Brickies were able to find the end zone as freshman quarterback Noah Ehrlich connected with Cody Johnston on a fourth down conversion to eventually set up a short touchdown run from Wheeler transfer Trey Gibson.
Thomas wasted no time making an impression as he hit Justin Marshall for a 58-yard touchdown with his first throw of the night. The junior came right back on Merrillville’s next possession, connecting with Marshall on another deep ball, this one resulting in a 64-yard touchdown. Marshall’s second touchdown came one play after Logan had a 58-yard touchdown wiped out due to a penalty.
"We've been lucky in that we've had some good speed in the program," Seiss said. "The guys have done stuff in the offseason to get ready. They waited their turn because there were some guys in front of them that played a long time. They're cashing in on their opportunities."
The Pirates won their first two games of the season for the third straight year while the Brickies fell to 0-2 after reaching the Class 4A state title game last season.