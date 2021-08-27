Merrillville receivers highlight big plays against Hobart

Not to be outdone by his senior classmates, Silas Mathis added a 34-yard touchdown of his own late in the second quarter. The score was sweet relief for Mathis after he had a 58-yard touchdown wiped out by a penalty earlier in the drive. The Pirates went into the locker room with a 28-7 lead and Nelson’s night was done, giving way to reserve quarterback Jaylen Thomas in the second half.

As prolific as Merrillville’s offense was in the first two quarters, the defense was just as stout. The Brickies were limited to just one first down in the first quarter and Hobart didn’t cross midfield until its fifth drive of the game. The Brickies were able to find the end zone as freshman quarterback Noah Ehrlich connected with Cody Johnston on a fourth down conversion to eventually set up a short touchdown run from Wheeler transfer Trey Gibson.

Thomas wasted no time making an impression as he hit Justin Marshall for a 58-yard touchdown with his first throw of the night. The junior came right back on Merrillville’s next possession, connecting with Marshall on another deep ball, this one resulting in a 64-yard touchdown. Marshall’s second touchdown came one play after Logan had a 58-yard touchdown wiped out due to a penalty.