Merrillville rolls by Hammond Central for fourth straight sectional title

HAMMOND — The biggest smile in the Merrillville trophy photo was probably Terrelle Elmore’s.

The Pirates junior transferred to the Bucs from West Side before this school year. Postseason wins were foreign to him until Friday, when Merrillville topped Hammond Central 52-8 in the Class 5A Sectional 9 championship on Calumet Avenue.

“This is my very first time even touching a sectional trophy. It feels great,” Elmore said. “Losing the last two years didn’t really feel good in sectionals.”

It’s the fourth consecutive sectional title for Merrillville (9-2), the 15th overall for the program. The Pirates won regional trophies the last three years, as well.

This one may be a little more special, though, as Merrillville didn’t cruise into the postseason the way it did the last two seasons.

“We’ve had some hiccups along the way and that’s part of the reason a person is in team sports, why we coach and the kids compete. You want to be able to bounce back from adversity,” coach Brad Seiss said. “It hasn’t always been easy. We’ve had to get after these guys in practice and go through some pitfalls but I’m really proud of these guys for getting that fourth straight sectional.”

After a slow start to the opening drive, Merrillville senior Justin Marshall caught a short pass to the right side and broke a tackle, evaded another and then broke one more as he weaved a 45-yard touchdown. Marshall was the workhorse on the next drive, too, but Payton Young capped it with a 1-yard scoring run.

Hammond Central (8-3) got a short field on its next possession and capitalized, getting on the board with a 2-yard pass from Jordan Woods to Ahkeem Harrington.

Merrillville then asserted itself late in the first half, scoring 16 points in only one minute and 16 seconds. First, Elmore blocked a punt, picked up the ball and ran 14 yards for a touchdown.

“On film, we notice the punter lined up a little closer (to the line of scrimmage). I kind of took that to my advantage,” he said. “I seen it on the ground and just scooped and scored. We always emphasize 'scoop and score.'”

After the Pirates pinned the Wolves deep in their own territory, Hammond Central snapped the ball out of the end zone for a safety. The teams then traded turnovers but Marshall scored again on a 15-yard pass to make it 38-8 at halftime.

Trey Stephens scored on an 18-yard run in the third quarter to trigger the running clock.

“We’ve got a lot of kids who’ve played in some big games,” Seiss said. “Hopefully we can use that to our advantage moving forward.”

Merrillville will travel to Valparaiso for the regional. The Pirates won the regular season matchup with the Duneland Athletic Conference rival 37-10 on Sept. 30.

“Coach (Bill) Marshall and his staff do a great job. They’re a bunch of good coaches, a bunch of good players, tough players,” Seiss said. “We know that we’re going to be in for a dog fight at their place with a regional championship on the line.”

