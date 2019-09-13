MERRILLVILLE — Each week, a different receiver makes plays for Merrillville.
Friday was James Mitchell’s turn. The senior returned from an ankle injury to catch two passes. Both were in the end zone.
“Me, Jeremiah Howard, Armani (Glass), (Raleigh) Roberson, we look at ourselves as the elite receivers in the Region,” Mitchell said. “Every day in practice, we work and work and work so we can be better on game days and we can prove it to everybody.”
The Times No. 2 Pirates rolled over Portage 46-7 for a Duneland Athletic Conference win at Demaree Stadium.
“Jeremiah (Howard) is starting to get a little bit of attention with what he can do. Armani Glass is obviously a very good player,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “If they’re going to shift coverage, the next guy has got to get open and win battles. James was able to do that today.”
Merrillville (4-0, 2-0) jumped out in front, recovering a Portage fumble on the opening kickoff. Peter Rodriguez had a pair of scoring runs in the game’s first five minutes. Damian Dixon added a 1-yard touchdown later in the first quarter.
The Pirates ran the ball for 215 yards, led by Rodriguez’s 106.
“In my eyes, you block first,” Mitchell said. “A real receiver do both. You catch the ball and you block.”
Turnovers have been an emphasis for Merrillville. The Pirates threw two interceptions last week against Crown Point and fumbled four times the week before against Hobart.
Rodriguez lost one fumble Friday. The Merrillville defense recovered two fumbles.
“We were really disappointed up 19-0 (and in a position to) extend it more,” Seiss said. “Peter is a tough guy to tackle but sometimes it’s alright to go down and live the next play when you’re exposed. That’s the big lesson we needed to learn from last week.”
The Indians (1-3, 0-2) had great scoring chance late in the first half when three 15-yard Merrillville penalties put them inside the Pirates 10-yard line. Merrillville stood strong, stopping four Portage runs from inside the 4-yard line.
The Pirates led 26-0 at the break.
“The defense did a nice job,” Seiss said. “We always say ‘Give us a place to stand.’ We were able to get a little momentum going into half after losing it with some penalties and some things I was pretty upset with.”
Portage scored in the fourth quarter on a 14-yard pass from Zach Warchus to Scott Hansen.