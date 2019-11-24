CARMEL — After Merrillville’s season-ending loss to state powerhouse Carmel, Jeremiah Howard was heartbroken just like any other senior.
The Pirates’ standout wide receiver hugged a few of his teammates, thanked the team’s supporters for making the long drive to cheer them on and then walked off of the field for the last time in his prep career.
Merrillville’s 38-17 Class 6A semistate defeat was the bittersweet end to a remarkable turnaround by the program, but it also marked the start of a new chapter for Howard. Friday was his 18th birthday, and although the Pirates didn’t reach their ultimate goal of playing at Lucas Oil Stadium, he was still grateful for what has been a life-changing year.
“It’s my birthday, and we went to semistate? That’s the best birthday present I’ve ever had in my life,” Howard said. “Win, loss or draw, we still did what we had to do, and we made it. We look at it like we still made it.”
Howard, who is also a return specialist for Merrillville, totaled 132 all-purpose yards against the Greyhounds and had his sixth game this season eclipsing 100 all-purpose yards. As usual, the bulk of his strong performance came through the air on seven catches for 97 yards, three yards shy of the senior’s fourth 100-yard receiving game of the year.
In his final prep campaign, Howard displayed an uncanny ability to make big plays and found himself at the top of every team’s scouting report. The attention and respect he received from opposing defenses was just another example of the senior’s meteoric rise because prior to this season, Howard was relatively unknown.
Last year, he showed flashes of his potential with 38 catches for 579 yards and four touchdowns — highlighted by three catches for 97 yards and two scores in a Week 3 home win over Crown Point — but no one outside of the program could’ve predicted his breakout senior season.
Howard reeled in 54 catches for 987 yards and eight touchdowns and ended the year with 1,180 all-purpose yards. From senior defensive back Davin Latiker’s perspective, Howard was just one of many catalysts for the Pirates.
“We have great players — Jay Howard, Armani (Glass), Xavier Shell, Khris Walton,” Latiker said. “Those players made plays even when nobody else was making plays. I just feel like (this year) it all came together.”
Entering the season, Howard wasn’t being recruited by any Division I programs, but he eventually landed scholarship offers from Western Illinois and Northern Illinois. On Oct. 13, following an official visit, Howard committed to the Huskies and watched his parents become overjoyed at the thought of him receiving a free college education.
"I can't wait to see what the future holds for me," said Howard, who was named the Duneland Athletic Conference Offensive Most Valuable Player. "I'm excited, man. I had a great senior year, we had a great year as a team. I appreciate my family and coaches and all of that, but I'm ready."
Before he crosses state lines to continue his career in DeKalb, the senior took a moment to reflect on his noteworthy year, which featured some near-impossible catches.
In Week 3, Howard snagged a game-winning, walkoff touchdown catch in triple coverage to lift Merrillville to a road win over Crown Point. The dazzling grab on fourth-and-goal from the Bulldogs’ 16-yard line resulted in an unforgettable 27-24 victory to keep the Pirates undefeated season alive.
Despite his heroics, Howard's favorite play from his final prep campaign actually came four weeks later in a gut-wrenching loss to Valparaiso.
Trailing by one and facing fourth-and-19 from their own 11-yard line, Pirates senior quarterback Aahric Whitehead dropped back to pass and launched a jump ball down the center of the field to none other than Howard. The desperation throw seemed like a prayer for Merrillville, which had squandered an 18-point lead against the unbeaten Vikings, but the senior not only caught it.
He did the unthinkable.
With Valparaiso senior defensive back Josh Fedorchak draped all over him, Howard high-pointed the ball, shed Fedochak, broke another tackle and ran all the way to the end zone for what appeared to be an 89-yard, go-ahead score with 1:39 remaining in the game.
But before Howard could truly begin celebrating, the potential-game winning grab was called back due to a block in the back penalty, and the Vikings held on for a thrilling 29-28 victory.
“Even though it didn’t count, that’s still my most memorable catch,” Howard said. “I used to dream for those moments — making a game-winning catch. And in my eyes, it’s still a game-winning catch.”
Howard was one of several upperclassmen for the Pirates who endured a 1-9 season in 2017. That year, Merrillville tied Lake Central for last place in the DAC and seemingly hit rock bottom.
Two seasons later, Pirates coach Brad Seiss had nothing but praise for the players, including Howard, who stuck around and reestablished the program as one of the best in the Region and state.
“You did a great job, and I’m proud of you,” Seiss said during his postgame speech Friday. “For the younger guys, remember this feeling and know that there’s more that we can do. If you’re an older guy, understand that you helped create another memory and submitted another legacy for Pirate football.
“We have a great tradition, and you all brought that tradition back to where it belongs.”