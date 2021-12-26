Merrillville’s Kenneth Grant is 2021 Times Defensive Player of the Year

The senior defensive lineman had 38 tackles, 14.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, five hurries, caused four fumbles, knocked down two passes, blocked four field goals and got his giant paws on two punts. Even when he didn’t make the tackle, he was a force inside occupying opposing guards, centers, tackles, tight ends and running backs — sometimes all at once — to free up Merrillville’s linebackers to make plays.

Grant, who signed last week to play for Michigan at the next level, racked up those statistics while dealing with an ankle issue. He spent much of his time away from the gridiron wearing a walking boot. In the latter portion of the season, he was limited during practice. He wasn’t happy about it but coaches know he has a future and didn’t want to risk anything more serious.

“We know that there’s bigger things for him than just Merrillville football,” Seiss said. “He got mad at us, at times, for limiting him. He’s a 17-year-old kid and doesn’t necessarily understand but when he gets to Michigan and has access to all the resources they have, the sky is going to be the limit.”