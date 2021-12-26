 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Peoples Bank
Merrillville’s Kenneth Grant is 2021 Times Defensive Player of the Year
alert top story urgent
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Merrillville’s Kenneth Grant is 2021 Times Defensive Player of the Year

MERRILLVILLE — One day when he was in elementary school, Kenneth Grant almost missed the bus for school. He’s always been a big kid, so when he ran that bus down it turned a few heads.

“My mom was like ‘Dang, boy. You can run,’” he said. “That’s really when I started to know I had athleticism and speed for a big guy.”

Grant's first sport was baseball. He was the biggest kid on the Little League team but was still quick enough to chase down fly balls in the outfield. That fact foreshadowed the player he would become as a defensive lineman at Merrillville. At 6-foot-5, 340 pounds, he made plays he shouldn’t be able to, beating offensive linemen with a quick swim move and chasing down running backs half his size.

After a dominant senior season, Grant is the Times' 2021 Defensive Player of the Year.

“He’s always been a monster as far as just having size. I think what’s really come full circle is just how athletic he is on top of having that size,” coach Brad Seiss said. “The most impressive thing about him, I think, is some of the sideline-to-sideline plays that he makes. Guys are trying to run a jet sweep and he goes and makes a tackle for loss or chases down a screen. He’s more than just a typical 350-pound nose guard that eats up double teams and makes plays between the guards. He makes plays everywhere.”

The senior defensive lineman had 38 tackles, 14.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, five hurries, caused four fumbles, knocked down two passes, blocked four field goals and got his giant paws on two punts. Even when he didn’t make the tackle, he was a force inside occupying opposing guards, centers, tackles, tight ends and running backs — sometimes all at once — to free up Merrillville’s linebackers to make plays.

Grant, who signed last week to play for Michigan at the next level, racked up those statistics while dealing with an ankle issue. He spent much of his time away from the gridiron wearing a walking boot. In the latter portion of the season, he was limited during practice. He wasn’t happy about it but coaches know he has a future and didn’t want to risk anything more serious.

“We know that there’s bigger things for him than just Merrillville football,” Seiss said. “He got mad at us, at times, for limiting him. He’s a 17-year-old kid and doesn’t necessarily understand but when he gets to Michigan and has access to all the resources they have, the sky is going to be the limit.”

Grant says it didn’t affect his play during games. It was his first season playing with most of his senior teammates taking first-team reps in practice. He wanted to be out there with his guys.

“It definitely took a toll on me,” Grant said. “I wanted to be out there every day doing every rep. I didn’t want to take breaks.”

Grant, quarterback Angel Nelson and some of their Merrillville teammates spent the summer working out as a group. They lifted at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center. They ran the hills at Hidden Lake Park. They used sleds and resistance bands.

Grant believes those workouts went a long way toward turning the Pirates into the team that went 12-1 and earned second consecutive Class 6A semistate berth.

“We definitely had a tight bond with the team. The summer workouts played a big part, being able to hang out with the guys every day and not get tired of each other and push each other,” he said. “It just made us better as a team and better overall as people.”

High school training has been limited over the last two seasons due to pandemic-related restrictions. Seiss thinks Grant will blossom with a Big Ten strength and nutrition program.

The agile interior lineman is ready to put in the work.

“Long term, I definitely want to be one of the great D linemen in the NFL. I feel like I can do that. I have the skill set with a mixture of run-stopping and pass rush,” Grant said. “I could be one of the best D linemen in the NFL.”

Times Defensive Players of the Year

2021 — Kenneth Grant, Merrillville

2020 — Bobby Babcock, Hobart

2019 — Cooper Jones, Valparaiso

2018 — Justen Ramsey, Merrillville

2017 — Jordan Jusevitch, Lowell

2016 — Jordan Jusevitch, Lowell

2015 — Martin Petruf, Whiting

2014 — Josh Barajas, Andrean

2013 — Martayveus Carter, E.C. Central

2012 — Gelen Robinson, Lake Central

2011 — Gelen Robinson, Lake Central

2010 — Adam Peterka, Valparaiso

2009 — James Travis, Merrillville

2008 — Justin Juarez, Lowell

2007 — Jeff Barker, Lowell

2006 — Ben Geffert, Griffith

2005 — Jeff Clemens, Lowell

2004 — Mark Drobac, Hobart

2003 — Brandon Mosley, Merrillville

2002 — Nick Windsor, Valparaiso

2001 — Riley Larimore, Merrillville

2000 — Donta Smith, EC Central

1999 — Donta Smith, EC Central

1998 — George McGaun, Andrean

1997 — Paul Strabavy, Whiting

1996 — Dave Fiegle, Munster

1995 — Bret Elam, Griffith

1994 — Kirk Peifer, Lake Central

1993 — Ryan Popa, Munster

1992 — Jamel Williams, Merrillville

1991 — Joe Clark, Merrillville

1990 — Matt Kistler, Lake Central

1989 — Joe Casko, Hobart

1988 — George Montgomery, Calumet

1987 — Tom Homco, Highland

1986 — Ron German, Hobart

1985 — Brian Northey, Hobart

1984 — John Jurkovic, TF North

1983 — Tony Karras, Hobart

1982 — Ray Fonseca, Hobart

1981 — Bob Ziltz, Marion Catholic

1980 — Steve Runyon, Hammond

1979 — Mark Wilfong, Hobart

1978 — Dan Sawochka, Hobart

1977 — Chris Boskey, St. Francis deSales

1976 — Kelly Keough, Merrillville

1975 — Tom Vandenburgh, Merrillville

1974 — Wally Kasprzycki, Bishop Noll

1973 — Terry Hackett, Merrillville

1972 — John Dubentzky, Hobart

1971 — Dave Devich, Highland

1970 — Rick Parker, Munster

1969 — Paul Feges, TF North

Notes: In 1967 and 1968, a single player of the year was selected. In 1986, The Times began selecting separate players and coaches of the year for Indiana and Illinois.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Dec. 24, 2021

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts