Merrillville’s Kenneth Grant is 2021 Times Defensive Player of the Year

MERRILLVILLE — One day when he was in elementary school, Kenneth Grant almost missed the bus for school. He’s always been a big kid, so when he ran that bus down it turned a few heads.
“My mom was like ‘Dang, boy. You can run,’” he said. “That’s really when I started to know I had athleticism and speed for a big guy.”
Grant's first sport was baseball. He was the biggest kid on the Little League team but was still quick enough to chase down fly balls in the outfield. That fact foreshadowed the player he would become as a defensive lineman at Merrillville. At 6-foot-5, 340 pounds, he made plays he shouldn’t be able to, beating offensive linemen with a quick swim move and chasing down running backs half his size.
After a dominant senior season, Grant is the Times' 2021 Defensive Player of the Year.
“He’s always been a monster as far as just having size. I think what’s really come full circle is just how athletic he is on top of having that size,” coach Brad Seiss said. “The most impressive thing about him, I think, is some of the sideline-to-sideline plays that he makes. Guys are trying to run a jet sweep and he goes and makes a tackle for loss or chases down a screen. He’s more than just a typical 350-pound nose guard that eats up double teams and makes plays between the guards. He makes plays everywhere.”
The senior defensive lineman had 38 tackles, 14.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, five hurries, caused four fumbles, knocked down two passes, blocked four field goals and got his giant paws on two punts. Even when he didn’t make the tackle, he was a force inside occupying opposing guards, centers, tackles, tight ends and running backs — sometimes all at once — to free up Merrillville’s linebackers to make plays.
Grant, who signed last week to play for Michigan at the next level, racked up those statistics while dealing with an ankle issue. He spent much of his time away from the gridiron wearing a walking boot. In the latter portion of the season, he was limited during practice. He wasn’t happy about it but coaches know he has a future and didn’t want to risk anything more serious.
“We know that there’s bigger things for him than just Merrillville football,” Seiss said. “He got mad at us, at times, for limiting him. He’s a 17-year-old kid and doesn’t necessarily understand but when he gets to Michigan and has access to all the resources they have, the sky is going to be the limit.”
Grant says it didn’t affect his play during games. It was his first season playing with most of his senior teammates taking first-team reps in practice. He wanted to be out there with his guys.
“It definitely took a toll on me,” Grant said. “I wanted to be out there every day doing every rep. I didn’t want to take breaks.”
Grant, quarterback Angel Nelson and some of their Merrillville teammates spent the summer working out as a group. They lifted at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center. They ran the hills at Hidden Lake Park. They used sleds and resistance bands.
Grant believes those workouts went a long way toward turning the Pirates into the team that went 12-1 and earned second consecutive Class 6A semistate berth.
“We definitely had a tight bond with the team. The summer workouts played a big part, being able to hang out with the guys every day and not get tired of each other and push each other,” he said. “It just made us better as a team and better overall as people.”
High school training has been limited over the last two seasons due to pandemic-related restrictions. Seiss thinks Grant will blossom with a Big Ten strength and nutrition program.
The agile interior lineman is ready to put in the work.
“Long term, I definitely want to be one of the great D linemen in the NFL. I feel like I can do that. I have the skill set with a mixture of run-stopping and pass rush,” Grant said. “I could be one of the best D linemen in the NFL.”