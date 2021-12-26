Merrillville’s Lavarion Logan is 2021 Times Offensive Player of the Year

MERRILLVILLE — When Lavarion Logan stepped onto the field at Demaree Stadium for pregame warmups for the first time, he wasn’t sure whether he’d be playing offense or defense.
A junior at the time, Logan had just transferred back to his native Merrillville from Joliet Catholic, where he played defensive end. He practiced most of that week at linebacker, but also played some running back. The Pirates roster was depleted by COVID-19, so Logan and teammate Edward Akins were each playing on both sides of the ball. Even coaches weren’t sure who would be in which spot.
“I was nervous the whole week. I didn’t care where I was going to play. I didn’t even think I was even going to play on Friday. I thought I was going to play on Saturday. I was working hard to get a spot at either position,” he said.
Logan remembers that first carry a few plays into the game against Andrean. It was a power right and he followed the pulling guard through the hole and ran for a first down. The back they call "Tank" finished that night with 229 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries. He never looked back and doesn’t miss playing defense at all.
“I like scoring touchdowns,” he said.
Logan set the school’s single-season rushing record with 2,256 yards. That gives him another school-best of 3,883 yards over his two-season varsity career. He ended 38 of his 288 carries this fall in the end zone, caught 20 passes for 312 yards and scored three more times through the air. His name is at the top of Merrillivlle’s all-time list for scoring in both a season and a career, as well.
He’s the Times' 2021 Offensive Player of the Year.
“Everything he does is really blue collar. He’s a hard worker in the weight room. He leads by example at practice. He’s an excellent student with a 3.5 GPA. No matter what he does, he works really hard at it and does it the right way,” coach Brad Seiss said. “He’s not going to be somebody that lets you know how good he is. He just goes about his business the right way.”
The weight room has always been a place where Logan excelled. He grew up working out with his father Levertis and started lifting with the Merrillville team when he was in seventh grade.
As a senior, he benched 385, squatted 565 and cleaned 315 pounds. Seiss believes he’s the strongest player the Pirates have ever had, pound for pound.
Logan’s been told he could have a future in power lifting, if he wants it.
“His junior year with us, we were pretty much not letting him go any higher because there wasn’t really a point to proving how strong he is. You don’t want to see a kid get hurt,” Seiss said. “The big thing from last year to this year, though, is that he really improved his speed and his agility. He wasn’t just a downhill power runner. He caught the ball out of the backfield for us and was pretty good in the open field.”
That improvement wasn't a coincidence.
Limited practice repetitions and a lack of access to the weight room because of the pandemic were a problem for other players but not for Logan. He dropped 15 pounds between his junior and senior season but still got stronger.
“I actually had more time to work out,” he said. “I wasn’t working out with coaches, but I was still getting in the weight room at my house, in my garage, and at the YMCA whenever it was open. I was putting in work.”
Logan will play college football at Illinois State, where he’ll study for a career in nursing whenever his playing career is over. He said he’s into science and helping people and enjoys his physical therapy class at Merrillville.
Wherever his future leads him, there’s little doubt Logan will put in the effort necessary to succeed.
“My mom and my dad, they push me a lot and I look up to my dad. That’s why I’ve always been motivated,” he said. “I want to play college football and hopefully get to the next level, CFL, NFL, whatever. I want to play big time football.”