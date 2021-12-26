 Skip to main content
Merrillville’s Lavarion Logan is 2021 Times Offensive Player of the Year
Merrillville’s Lavarion Logan is 2021 Times Offensive Player of the Year

MERRILLVILLE — When Lavarion Logan stepped onto the field at Demaree Stadium for pregame warmups for the first time, he wasn’t sure whether he’d be playing offense or defense.

A junior at the time, Logan had just transferred back to his native Merrillville from Joliet Catholic, where he played defensive end. He practiced most of that week at linebacker, but also played some running back. The Pirates roster was depleted by COVID-19, so Logan and teammate Edward Akins were each playing on both sides of the ball. Even coaches weren’t sure who would be in which spot.

“I was nervous the whole week. I didn’t care where I was going to play. I didn’t even think I was even going to play on Friday. I thought I was going to play on Saturday. I was working hard to get a spot at either position,” he said.

Logan remembers that first carry a few plays into the game against Andrean. It was a power right and he followed the pulling guard through the hole and ran for a first down. The back they call "Tank" finished that night with 229 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries. He never looked back and doesn’t miss playing defense at all.

“I like scoring touchdowns,” he said.

Logan set the school’s single-season rushing record with 2,256 yards. That gives him another school-best of 3,883 yards over his two-season varsity career. He ended 38 of his 288 carries this fall in the end zone, caught 20 passes for 312 yards and scored three more times through the air. His name is at the top of Merrillivlle’s all-time list for scoring in both a season and a career, as well.

He’s the Times' 2021 Offensive Player of the Year.

“Everything he does is really blue collar. He’s a hard worker in the weight room. He leads by example at practice. He’s an excellent student with a 3.5 GPA. No matter what he does, he works really hard at it and does it the right way,” coach Brad Seiss said. “He’s not going to be somebody that lets you know how good he is. He just goes about his business the right way.”

The weight room has always been a place where Logan excelled. He grew up working out with his father Levertis and started lifting with the Merrillville team when he was in seventh grade.

As a senior, he benched 385, squatted 565 and cleaned 315 pounds. Seiss believes he’s the strongest player the Pirates have ever had, pound for pound.

Logan’s been told he could have a future in power lifting, if he wants it.

“His junior year with us, we were pretty much not letting him go any higher because there wasn’t really a point to proving how strong he is. You don’t want to see a kid get hurt,” Seiss said. “The big thing from last year to this year, though, is that he really improved his speed and his agility. He wasn’t just a downhill power runner. He caught the ball out of the backfield for us and was pretty good in the open field.”

That improvement wasn't a coincidence.

Limited practice repetitions and a lack of access to the weight room because of the pandemic were a problem for other players but not for Logan. He dropped 15 pounds between his junior and senior season but still got stronger.

“I actually had more time to work out,” he said. “I wasn’t working out with coaches, but I was still getting in the weight room at my house, in my garage, and at the YMCA whenever it was open. I was putting in work.”

Logan will play college football at Illinois State, where he’ll study for a career in nursing whenever his playing career is over. He said he’s into science and helping people and enjoys his physical therapy class at Merrillville.

Wherever his future leads him, there’s little doubt Logan will put in the effort necessary to succeed.

“My mom and my dad, they push me a lot and I look up to my dad. That’s why I’ve always been motivated,” he said. “I want to play college football and hopefully get to the next level, CFL, NFL, whatever. I want to play big time football.”

Times Offensive Player of the Year

2021 — Lavarion Logan, Merrillville

2020 — JoJo Johnson, Merrillville

2019 — Chris Mullen, Chesterton

2018 — Zack Merrill, Andrean

2017 — Michael McCullough, Michigan City

2016 — Nick Ray, Hobart

2015 — Ike James, Lowell

2014 — Charles Salary, LaPorte

2013 — Matt DeSomer, Andrean

2012 — Jake Raspopovich, Merrillville

2011 — Jake Raspopovich, Merrillville

2010 — D'Jari Griffin, Morton

2009 — Brandon Grubbe, Lowell

2008 — Bobby James, Hobart

2007 — Russell Chick, Crown Point

2006 — Jon Sertich, Crown Point

2005 — Drew Rogowski, Griffith

2004 — Tommy Finn, Andrean

2003 — Antoine Brown, Portage

2002 — Jeff Samardzija, Valparaiso

2001 — Matt Handlon, Valparaiso

2000 — Tyler Radtke, Griffith

1999 — Danny Duncan, Lake Central

1998 — Don Clark, Valparaiso

1997 — Bobby Finn, Andrean & Shane Radtke, Griffith

1996 — Otto Shragal, Hobart

1995 — Nick Wellman, Portage

1994 — Mike Pickett, Lowell

1993 — Dave Wendlinger, Lake Central

1992 — Royce Roberson, EC Central

1991 — Martell France, EC Central

1990 — Brian Fattore, Hobart

1989 — Jason Miscus, Bishop Noll

1988 — Michael Allen, Hammond

1987 — John Young, Crown Point

*1986 — Kip Kelly, Highland

1985 — Rick Evanseck, Hobart

1984 — Chris Doyle, North Newton

1983 — Tom Holba, T.F. South

1982 — John Pawlus, Highland

1981 — Paul Somerville, Hobart

1980 — Bob Kobza, Hobart & Mike Tomczak, TF North

1979 — Joe Miles, TF South

1978 — Tom Jelesky, Merrillville

1977 — Tom Szmagaj, Merrillville

1976 — Roy Thomas, EC Roosevelt

1975 — Tom Renn, Lowell

1974 — Rick Olson, Hobart

1973 — Robert Florence, EC Roosevelt

1972 — Mark Peters, Morton

1971 — John Banach, TF North

1970 — Bob Grenda, Morton

1969 — George Uremovich, Merrillville

1968 — Dennis Gutowski, Andrean

1967 — Jim Arges, Hammond

Notes: In 1967 and 1968, a single player of the year was selected. In 1986, The Times began selecting separate players and coaches of the year for Indiana and Illinois.

