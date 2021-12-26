Merrillville’s Lavarion Logan is 2021 Times Offensive Player of the Year

MERRILLVILLE — When Lavarion Logan stepped onto the field at Demaree Stadium for pregame warmups for the first time, he wasn’t sure whether he’d be playing offense or defense.

A junior at the time, Logan had just transferred back to his native Merrillville from Joliet Catholic, where he played defensive end. He practiced most of that week at linebacker, but also played some running back. The Pirates roster was depleted by COVID-19, so Logan and teammate Edward Akins were each playing on both sides of the ball. Even coaches weren’t sure who would be in which spot.

“I was nervous the whole week. I didn’t care where I was going to play. I didn’t even think I was even going to play on Friday. I thought I was going to play on Saturday. I was working hard to get a spot at either position,” he said.