Martes Lewis doesn’t mind the cold.
Merrillville’s 6-foot, 7-inch, 320-pound senior offensive tackle verbally committed to play football at Minnesota on Wednesday after visiting the Minneapolis campus.
“It was just the best decision for me. I really like the school. I like the coaches. They’re easy to talk to,” Lewis said.
Lewis said Minnesota sees him as a left tackle. They like his effort on the field and athleticism. Some of the verbiage used in the Gophers’ offensive scheme is actually similar to what the Pirates ran.
“He felt most comfortable with the environment, the coaching staff, what they do and the culture there,” Bucs coach Brad Seiss said. “Whenever you talked to him about visiting other schools or ask him what he thinks, he always kept bringing back Minnesota.”
Seiss was in his office last week when Lewis came in and told him he was ready to make a commitment. They called Gophers coach PJ Fleck and let him know.
“I think recruiting can be pretty overwhelming with a bunch of people wanting you to come see their place, wanting you to do this or that. He was ready,” Seiss said. “He had a good relationship with (Minnesota offensive line coach) Brian Callahan. For him, it just made a lot of sense to just go ahead and commit.”
The recruitment was slower than most Big Ten level players.
Lewis didn’t immediately jump off the screen in his highlight tapes. Seiss said while the raw ability was easy to see, it took until Lewis’s junior season for him to develop into a great football player.
“As a sophomore, truthfully, he was probably more of a project than he was a player,” Seiss said. “We knew that everything it would take to become a good offensive lineman would eventually click.”
When college coaches were starting their next recruiting classes in late January, the Region was hit with extreme temperatures that closed down Merrillville schools for a week.
Lewis had recently been offered his first Division I scholarship by Ball State, which brought with it attention from bigger programs.
“Everybody wanted to come see him but we were out of school,” Seiss said. “Then the recruiting calendar ended until spring came up.”
The NCAA doesn’t allow college coaches to contact recruits between Feb. 1 and April 15. But things picked up after that, and Lewis was offered by Indiana, Kansas and Cincinnati.
Other offers were likely on the horizon, but Lewis knew where he wanted to go to college. He plans to major in construction management.
“I just want to get my GPA up and get stronger in the weight room,” Lewis said. “I want to get better.”