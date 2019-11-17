After every postseason game, Merrillville coach Brad Seiss gathers his team on the field and commands his players to take a knee.
That routine remained the same following the Pirates’ 42-28 comeback victory over Warsaw at home in a Class 6A regional.
All of the celebrating and side conversations were halted, and everyone affiliated with Merrillville’s program — athletes, fellow coaches, fans and parents — gave him their undivided attention.
It’s not that Seiss doesn’t enjoy winning, but rather his remembrance of where the school once was.
“Like we talked about two years ago — horrible season, bad stuff — old Pirates would’ve maybe folded in that situation,” Seiss said after his team overcame a 14-0 deficit to keep its season alive. “But we made some adjustments, we got it clicking offensively, and defensively, we created some turnovers and did everything we needed to.”
In 2017, Seiss’ third season at the helm, the Pirates finished 1-9 and tied Lake Central for last place in the Duneland Athletic Conference. Two years and 18 victories later, after defeating Warsaw — Seiss’ alma mater — to advance to semistate for the first time in seven seasons, he still didn’t let his emotions overwhelm him.
Instead, Seiss used the 14-point win as an example of why he holds his players to such a high standard.
“That’s a testament to what we do every day in practice, it’s a testament to what you do in the weight room, it’s a testament to anything you do in football,” Seiss told his team. “We’re hard on you, and we’re tough on you. And the reason we do that is when we have moments like this, when things are tough, then you can win.”
Andrean back where it feels it belongs
The last regional title for Andrean came in 2014. That's only five years ago.
But for a 59ers program that played in seven straight regionals — winning three of them — between 2007 and 2014, the drought was way too long. Players talked before Friday's 36-14 Class 2A regional win over Lewis Cass about a reputation they felt needed to be repaired.
"This junior class and the senior class has a real bond together," junior running back Ryan Walsh said. "We were just like 'All right, let's get this thing done.'"
It's also the first regional title as a head coach for Chris Skinner.
"We start in the weight room in late November. All the summer workouts, it's just gratifying to know that all that hard work comes to fruition in the form of a regional championship," Skinner said.
Andrean will drive about three hours to take on Eastbrook in the semistate.
"Everyone played their part (Friday). Everyone made big plays tonight, even the rotation guys. Everyone stepped up," senior safety Dave Dravet said.
A reason to celebrate
Valparaiso celebrated its sectional and regional championships like any other team. But the Vikings have always wanted more.
When coach Bill Marshall brought the team together for its customary postgame huddle after Friday's 49-0 regional win at Mishawaka, he emphasized how proud he is of the Vikings amid a 12-0 season. The team soaked in the win, posing with the regional trophy all wearing broad smiles.
The Vikings still haven't accomplished their top goal, however. They want to go further than last year.
They'll get that chance Friday at home against Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.
“If they come out and play like they did this time (against Mishawaka) motivated by last year's loss, it's gonna be a battle,” Marshall said. “We have unfinished business, and that's what we want to take care of. It's all on us.”
Mere minutes after the regional win, Marshall brought up last year's 14-10 loss to Carmel in a Class 6A semistate home game. Valparaiso had the ball and a chance to win with a good two-minute drill.
The team took the loss hard, but Valparaiso wasn't the favorite to make it to semistate last year. That was Penn.
This year, the Vikings have been favorites all along with the move down to 5A and lots of returning talent. They expected to be here.
“I can't even imagine how big of a chip on their shoulder these seniors came in with,” junior tailback Tommy Burbee said. “They're moving the train. I'm just hopping along. I want to make it to state with them.”
Added motivation for Hobart
Hobart senior Matthew Benton had heard plenty about New Prairie coach Russ Radtke leading up to Friday's Class 4A regional game against the Cougars.
With each story he heard, it only added extra motivation to deliver a win for the Brickies.
"Radtke ended the careers of a lot of our coaches," Benton said. "We wanted to come out and get a little payback for our coaching staff."
Radtke coached Griffith from 1994-2011 before taking over New Prairie in 2012. Radtke won 11 games over Hobart during that time, including playoff victories in 1997 and 2007-08. The 35-21 regional victory over Hobart in 1997 helped push the Panthers to the state title while ending the career of current Hobart coach Craig Osika.
