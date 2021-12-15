Merrillville’s standouts Kenneth Grant, Lavarion Logan firm up their commitments

MERRILLVILLE — A pair of players who will go down in Merrillville football lore made their ventures on the next level official Wednesday, signing letters of intent to continue their careers.

Defensive lineman Kenneth Grant will head north to play for Michigan. Running back Lavarion Logan is moving southwest to attend Illinois State.

“For our football program, it’s a great day because you get to see kids to the next level,” coach Brad Seiss said. “They get to go to really good football-playing schools for free and get to further their education. They get an opportunity to not only represent our school but their families.”

As a senior, Grant had 38 tackles, including 14.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks and five hurries. He also caused four fumbles, knocked down two passes and blocked four field goals and two punts.

He moved around the Pirates front four this season but figures to play inside for the Wolverines, who are set to finish the current season in the College Football Playoff.