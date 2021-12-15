Merrillville’s standouts Kenneth Grant, Lavarion Logan firm up their commitments

MERRILLVILLE — A pair of players who will go down in Merrillville football lore made their ventures on the next level official Wednesday, signing letters of intent to continue their careers.
Defensive lineman Kenneth Grant will head north to play for Michigan. Running back Lavarion Logan is moving southwest to attend Illinois State.
“For our football program, it’s a great day because you get to see kids to the next level,” coach Brad Seiss said. “They get to go to really good football-playing schools for free and get to further their education. They get an opportunity to not only represent our school but their families.”
As a senior, Grant had 38 tackles, including 14.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks and five hurries. He also caused four fumbles, knocked down two passes and blocked four field goals and two punts.
He moved around the Pirates front four this season but figures to play inside for the Wolverines, who are set to finish the current season in the College Football Playoff.
“I feel like it’s a new beginning. It’s just a celebration all around to the college life,” Grant said. “Our whole new (Michigan) recruiting class is insane. A lot of commits came in today. Seeing that and what we can do in the future is amazing.”
Logan ran for 2,256 yards and 38 touchdowns on 288 carries. He caught 20 passes for 312 yards and three more scores. He holds both the school season and career records for scoring (246 and 396) and rushing (2,256 and 3,883). Some of those records were previously held by Pirates running backs coach Denzel Pierce.
Logan grew up in Merrillville but played his first two seasons at Joliet Catholic in Illinois, where he was actually a defensive end. He transferred back home before his junior season.
“I just have to thank coach Seiss for putting me in a position to succeed,” Logan said. “I grew up with a lot of these guys and being able to play with them on Friday nights was amazing.”
Seiss said both found themselves in good spots on the field. Logan will play for an Illinois State program that lost in the FCS championship game in 2014 and has qualified for the playoffs three times since.
Grant, the Duneland Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, is the prototypical big tackle to work on the interior defensive line in Michigan’s 3-4 scheme.
“They go out as two of the best we’ve ever had,” Seiss said. “They’re as top-end as you can come by as far as Merrillville football players, and not only that but they’re great kids. They did a lot of great things representing our school.”
Both players were part of one of the best stretches in Merrillville football history. The Pirates (12-1) didn’t lose until the semistate for the second consecutive season. Grant was part of 40 wins over his high school career.
“I think this was probably my best season ever, just being able to get a really good work habit this summer and training with my guys to get the results I wanted and the whole team wanted,” Grant said.
Logan was originally committed to South Dakota State but changed his pledge to the Redbirds last week. Both players will finish the school year at Merrillville.
“I’ve been waiting for this day my whole life. It’s a blessing to be able to be here with my brother, Kenneth Grant, accomplishing our goals,” Logan said.