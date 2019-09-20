MICHIGAN CITY – As Khris Walton walked into the Merrillville locker room every day this week, the senior defensive lineman stopped and looked at three numbers on the wall.
416. 436. 230.
Those numbers represented the rushing yards Times No. 2 Michigan City gained in the last three meetings against the No. 3 Pirates. Walton will get a chance to write a different number on the board after a dominating 46-7 win in which the Wolves ran for just 27 yards.
“The main emphasis from our coaches all week was how much they ran over us the last couple years,” Walton said. “We needed to come out and be aggressive with them. We tackled low and stopped them at the line.”
The Wolves averaged 1.2 yards per carry on Friday night as starting running back Jonathon Flemings was held to 15 yards on 14 carries and quarterback Gio Laurent had just 12 yards on eight carries. Michigan City never had a run longer than 9 yards.
“This week was kind of personal to us,” Merrillville sophomore defensive lineman Kenneth Grant said. “We wanted to come out here and make a statement.”
From the jump it looked as if Michigan City was going to be the team making a statement. The Wolves got on the board first when Laurent hit Kaydarious Jones for a 96-yard touchdown on the third play of the game. Michigan City then forced a fumble on Merrillville’s first play from scrimmage.
“I thought it was the nightmare of 2017 all over again,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said, referring to a 56-28 loss to Michigan City when the Wolves ran for a school-record 436 yards.
You have free articles remaining.
Merrillville’s defense answered the call on the next possession, stopping Michigan City on fourth down and then the floodgates opened. Merrillville quarterback Aahric Whitehead hit Jeremiah Howard for touchdowns of 73 and 60 yards in the first quarter.
Junior defensive back A’veyawn Madry picked off Laurent moments later, setting up another Merrillville touchdown. As fast as the Wolves (2-3, 1-2) started, the Pirates (5-0, 3-0) were right there with three quick touchdowns.
Merrillville’s offense didn’t stop scoring touchdowns and the defense didn’t stop dominating the line of scrimmage. Heavy pressure from the Pirates had Laurent running for his life and the sophomore threw interceptions on three straight passes, two that went to Madry. The junior had been waiting all year for his chance to make a big play.
“In the first four games I let a few slip through my fingers,” Madry said. “(Defensive back coach Anthony Curry) coached me up. He kept working on me, telling me to bring the ball in. When the line is getting pressure like they were, the quarterback is going to make some bad throws.”
Merrillville scored 46 unanswered points in the first half to turn Michigan City’s halftime celebration into a somber occasion. By the time both teams returned for the second half, a running clock was instituted and the Pirates counted down the minutes until they could celebrate their first win over the Wolves in four years.
“We have some memories with this team, so this was a big game for us,” Seiss said. “We’ve put ourselves in a good spot in the (Duneland Athletic Conference) race now. We beat a good team tonight.”